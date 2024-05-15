GUELPH, Ont. — The Toronto Argonauts placed quarterback Chad Kelly on the suspended list Tuesday while Canadian defensive back Josh Hagerty was among seven players released by the CFL club.

The placement of Kelly on the suspended list was a procedural move as the CFL's outstanding player last season is currently away from the team. Last week, the CFL banned Kelly from playing in Toronto's two exhibition games and at least its first nine regular-season games for violating its gender-based violence policy.

Kelly was on the field Thursday for Toronto's rookie camp but the Argos announced Sunday on the first day of training camp that Kelly wouldn't be participating in team activities. Hagerty, 25, was entering his fourth season with Toronto after being selected in the sixth round, No. 47 overall, of the 2021 CFL draft out of the University of Saskatchewan. The six-foot-three, 200-pound Regina native helped the Huskies win the Vanier Cup in 2018 and was a member of the Argos' Grey Cup-winning squad in 2022.

Canadian defensive back Daniel Valente was also released. The Argos also let go of defensive backs Latavious Brini and Jordan Jones, defensive lineman Tyler Williams and receivers Zach Peterson and Rajae Johnson, all Americans.

Joining Kelly on the suspended list was American running back Deandre Torrey while Canadian defensive back Jamie Harry was moved to the one-game injured list.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2024.