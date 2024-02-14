The Toronto Argonauts have signed American running back Ka'Deem Carey, the team announced on Wednesday. The one time CFL All-Star (2022) and two-time West All-Star (2021, 2022) spent the first four years of his career with the Calgary Stampeders.

The 31-year-old rushed for 476 yards on 89 carries and added 21 receptions for 158 yards in nine games with the Stampeders last season.

We have signed RB Ka'Deem Carey. pic.twitter.com/9bcmNVwhXk — Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) February 14, 2024

Carey led the CFL in both rushing with 1,088 yards and touchdowns with 10 in 2021, adding 28 catches for 248 yards in 14 games. The Arizona native finished second in the league in rushing (869) and touchdowns (7) when he was named a West All-Star in 2021.

Carey has recorded 2,855 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns with 90 receptions for 732 receiving yards and one score in 44 career CFL games.

The 5-foot-9, 206 pound running back spent three seasons with the NFL's Chicago Bears after being drafted by the team in the 2014 NFL Draft, recording 443 rushing yards and two touchdowns in 37 games. He would go on to sign with the Stamps near the end of the 2018 CFL season. He was a part of the roster, but did not play, when the team won the 106th Grey Cup.