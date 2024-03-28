Trevor Harris has no doubts regarding whether he'll be ready to go when the Saskatchewan Roughriders open training camp in May.

The veteran quarterback missed most of the 2023 season — his first with Saskatchewan — with a significant knee injury.

But Harris told reporters Thursday he could have returned at about 70 per cent efficiency had Saskatchewan advanced to the West Division final, and by Christmas was completely over the ailment.

Harris led Saskatchewan to a 3-1 record to open the '23 season before suffering a season-ending tibial plateau fracture in his right knee in 33-31 overtime home loss to Calgary on July 15.

Harris was looking at a possible return during the CFL playoffs but the Riders (6-12) lost their final seven regular-season games for a second straight year and were eliminated from post-season contention.

In the off-season, Saskatchewan hired Corey Mace — formerly the Toronto Argonauts defensive co-ordinator — as its new head coach.

Harris, 37, is entering his 12th CFL campaign and is under contract to the Riders through this season.

Harris says he has not discussed a contract extension with the Riders, adding at this point he's taking his career on a year-to-year basis.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28, 2024.