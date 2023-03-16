Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball, who last played on Jan. 14, 2022, is scheduled to have a third surgery on his injured left knee and may miss all of next season as a result, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball will undergo a third surgery on his left knee that is expected to cost him most, if not all, of the 2023-24 season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.



The sides are optimistic of the procedure reviving Ball's career. 🙏🏽 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 16, 2023

Ball had already been ruled out for the remainder of this season by the Bulls earlier in February.

This will be the third procedure for Ball in the last 14 months, and Charania reports both sides are "optimistic of the procedure reviving Ball's career."

Ball, 25, was originally drafted second overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2017 NBA Draft. He was a member of the 2017-18 NBA All-Rookie team when he averaged a career-high in rebounds (6.9 per game) and assists (7.2 per game).

He was traded from the Lakers to the New Orleans Pelicans after two seasons as part of the deal that brought Anthony Davis to Los Angeles.

Ball spent two seasons with the Pelicans before being traded to the Bulls in exchange for Tomas Satoransky, Garrett Temple and a second-round draft pick.

In just 35 games with the Bulls over the last two seasons, Ball has averaged 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.