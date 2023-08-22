CHICAGO -- — Dana Evans scored 23 points, Marina Mabrey added 19 and the Chicago Sky snapped a five-game losing streak with a 102-79 victory over the Seattle Storm on Tuesday night.

It was Chicago's first victory since scoring 104 points in back-to-back games against Dallas in early August.

Evans and Mabrey combined for seven of Chicago's nine 3-pointers. Evans was 4 of 6 from distance and Mabrey went 3 for 8.

Alanna Smith had 14 points and Kahleah Copper added 12 on 5-of-14 shooting for Chicago (13-20). Courtney Williams added 10 points.

Chicago led 50-40 at halftime behind 11 points from Copper.

Jewell Loyd scored 26 points to lead Seattle (10-23). Loyd became the Storm's single-season scoring leader, passing Breanna Stewart's 742 points. Ezi Magbegor added 13 points and Sami Whitcomb scored 10.

