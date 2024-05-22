CHL crowns a new champion on TSN at the 2024 Memorial Cup

– Live from Saginaw, Michigan, TSN is Canada’s home for every game throughout the 104th edition of the championship tournament –



– Teams competing for the 2024 MEMORIAL CUP include host Saginaw Spirit, WHL champion Moose Jaw Warriors, OHL champion London Knights, and QMJHL champion Drummondville Voltigeurs –

TORONTO (May 22, 2024) – The CHL’s top teams take centre stage in Saginaw, Michigan as the 2024 MEMORIAL CUP PRESENTED BY DOW is live on TSN. Canada’s Sports Leader provides complete coverage of every game, beginning with the host Saginaw Spirit facing off against the WHL champion Moose Jaw Warriors on Friday, May 24 at 7 p.m. ET on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app. TSN’s complete broadcast schedule is available here, and French-language coverage of the entire tournament is available on RDS.

Play-by-play commentator Victor Findlay delivers the call for all games in Saginaw, alongside analyst Kevin Sawyer, with BarDown’s Julia Tocheri reporting live from rinkside.

Laura Diakun leads TSN’s panel coverage on-site in Saginaw, alongside analysts Craig Button and Frankie Corrado. TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger joins the broadcast team in Saginaw for select games during the tournament.

Comprehensive analysis, game day previews, team capsules, recaps, and video highlights are available on TSN.ca and the TSN app. Hockey fans can also turn to TSN’s official social media platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, X, and TikTok for photos, videos, and daily content from the 2024 MEMORIAL CUP PRESENTED BY DOW, and BarDown rounds up all the best social reactions and viral moments from the tournament.