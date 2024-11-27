CHL looks to claim CHL USA Prospects Challenge victory in Game 2

The Canadian Hockey League look to win the inaugural CHL USA Prospect Challenge on Wednesday when they take on the United States in Game 2 of the series from Oshawa, Ont.

The series pits the top-eligible NHL Draft prospects from the CHL up against the United States' Under-18 Team in a battle of two of the best development systems in North America.

Watch the CHL take on the United States in Game 2 LIVE beginning at 6:30 ET/3:30 PT on TSN1/5, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Despite only coming together days before the game, Team CHL put to bed any questions about team chemistry with an all-around performance on Tuesday in Game 1 from London, Ont.

Team CHL recorded a resounding 6-1 victory over Team USA that saw the Canadian Hockey League put up six different goal scorers.

Moose Jaw Warriors forward Lynden Lakovic, Vancouver Giants forward Cameron Schmidt, and Erie Otters defenceman Matthew Schaefer each had a goal and an assist in the victory while Saginaw Spirit centre Michael Misa added a pair of assists.

Barrie Colts defenceman Kashawn Aitcheson, Otters forward Malcolm Spence, and Soo Greyhounds forward Brady Martin also scored for Team CHL.

"I just want to say that the CHL is the best league out there and we kind of proved it," Schaefer said after the game. "A lot of us played together at the Under-18 World Championship or the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and we've all played against each other. So right away, the boys kind of came together and clicked at the hotel. We came out there and played hard and got the win."

Joshua Ravensbergen of the Prince George Cougars got credit for the victory after stopping 15 of 16 American shots

"We played amazing, I didn't really have to do much," said Ravensbergen. "The guys were great in front of me and we played a solid game all-around."

American forward Jack Murtagh broke up the shutout late in the third period while Patrick Quinlan took the loss after allowing six goals on 29 shots.

As the series shifts to Oshawa on Wednesday, Brampton Steelheads goaltender Jack Ivankovic is set to get the start for Team CHL.

Ivankovic has a 9-6-0 record this season with an .899 save percentage and 3.38 goals-against average. He also helped lead Team Canada to gold medals at the Under-17 World Hockey Challenge, U-18 World Championship, and Hlinka Gretzky Cup within the last calendar year.

Team USA has their back against the wall after Tuesday's loss and will need to pick up the win on Wednesday in order to have a shot at being the victor of the inaugural CHL USA Hockey Challenge.

If the Americans beat Team CHL on Wednesday to even the series, an additional 20-minute, three-on-three sudden-death overtime will take place to decide the winner.

"They have a lot of skill [and] we recognize that," American defenceman Drew Schock IV said after the game. "We appreciate that skill, but it's also a good challenge for us. It didn't go our way but as a team we're going to come back and shut them down [Wednesday] and come back stronger."