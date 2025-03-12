The Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League is coming right down to the wire with teams battling for position heading into the playoffs.

Right in the thick of it are the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, who have a one-point advantage over the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies for top spot in the West Division and the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.

The Armada own a 34-18-7 record but have been inconsistent lately, going 5-1-4 in their past 10 games.

Their success this season has largely been in part due to winger Justin Carbonneau’s emergence as one of the top offensive players in the QMJHL. The 6-foot-1 winger is second in QMJHL scoring this season with 46 goals and 87 points, including four goals and one assist on Sunday during their 7-2 win over the Drummondville Voltigeurs.

Carbonneau has been on fire since the start of the new year, putting up 23 goals and 40 points in 24 games.

“The thing with Carbonneau is that he’s not interested in playing outside [the perimeter],” said TSN’s Director of Scouting Craig Button. “He’s a player that wants to put players on his heals and with his maturity, he knows how to do it. He’s using his skillset as something to use to impact a game.”

Carbonneau is a top prospect eligible for the 2025 NHL Draft in Los Angeles and has been steadily rising on prognosticators’ lists. He didn’t make an appearance on Button’s pre-season draft ranking and made his first appearance on the list in November at No. 21.

In Button’s January list, Carbonneau has moved up to No. 14. Button now thinks that’s not high enough.

“We’re talking about a player that plays the game in a manner where he can be a first-line winger [in the NHL],” said Button. “Young players have to continue to learn and grow and find a way to make their skills more impactful. As they move up levels, opponents are trying to figure out ways to stop them, so they have to continue to find ways to use those skills.

“Some players can’t find a way to do it like they did in the lower levels and other players continue to move up. What I see from Carbonneau is him using his skillset as something to use to impact a game. He knows he can be a difference maker in every game that he plays.”

Supporting Carbonneau up front are a pair of players who are also eligible in this year’s NHL draft in Vincent Desjardins and Mateo Nobert.

Desjardins sits tied for eighth in QMJHL scoring with 17 goals and 77 points. He recorded 15 goals and 47 points in 68 games last season and was invited to the Edmonton Oilers rookie camp in the preseason after going undrafted in the 2024 draft in Vegas.

Nobert was drafted third overall in the 2023 QMJHL draft by the Armada and has been steadily improving in his sophomore season in the league. The 6-foot centre has 28 goals and 67 points and, like Carbonneau, has been rising in a lot of draft rankings.

“I think he can be a first-round draft pick when it’s all said and done and he’ll be in my top 32players,” said Button. When I see Nobert, I see a difference maker. When I watch him play, I see someone who is so invested in being better. He’s another player who just continues to take his game to higher levels.”

The Armada are led on the blueline by Xavier Villeneuve, who is second among QMJHL defencemen in points with 12 goals and 61 points in 57 games this season. The 5-foot-10 left-shot defenceman is not eligible for the 2025 draft due to his September birthday, but he’s a name to keep in mind for 2026.

“He’s a small defenceman but he’s really good,” said Button. “He’s similar to Sam Girard [of the Colorado Avalanche]. He’s a dynamic offensive defenceman that can control he play and run the power play.”

The QMJHL Western Conference remains in flux with the Armada, Huskies, Shawinigan Cataractes, and Sherbrook Phoenix all within four points of each other. The Voltigeurs sit at the top of the West, while the Moncton Wildcats and Rimouski Oceanic are the teams to beat in the East.

Button believes the top three teams in the QMJHL are the Wildcats, Oceanic, and Voltigeurs, but he also believes that the Armada and other three teams in contention in the West are not too far behind Drummondville.

“When you look at the final four, could the Armada be there? Sure. Could it be Shawinigan, Chicoutimi, or Rouyn-Noranda? They’re all right there,” he said.

“When teams like the Armada are playing against good teams and the games are tight, they have to find a way to win even if they can’t play to their strengths and the one thing you’re looking for is really good goaltending.”

Goaltending was an area of need that Blainville-Boisbriand recognized at the trade deadline and addressed the issue by acquiring Felix Hamel from the Cataracts in exchange for defenceman Noah Collette and two draft picks.

Hamel has had an immediate impact on the club, going 14-2 with a 2.41 goals-against average and.926 save percentage since his arrival. He sits third in the league with an overall .918 save percentage and sixth with a 2.46 GAA.

“If you don’t recognize where you have to be better, you’re going to have a hard time getting better,” said Button. “They recognized they had to improve their goaltending, and they did it. Now the results are reflected in the numbers.

Parekh making OHL history in Saginaw

Saginaw Spirit defenceman Zayne Parekh put himself in exclusive company at the beginning of March when he registered his 30th goal of the season. Parekh now joins the legendary Bobby Orr as the only two defencemen to register multiple 30-goal seasons in Ontario Hockey League history.

The Calgary Flames prospect wasn’t done there. On Thursday, Parekh also became the 10th defenceman in OHL history to reach the 100-point plateau. He is the first to reach the mark since Ryan Ellis registered 24 goals and 101 points in 58 games during the 2010-11 season.

“This is no accident,” said Button. “As a rookie, he set the OHL rookie record goals by a defenceman (21) then last year he had 33 goals and this year he’s at 32 [and counting]. Only guy ever to do that was Orr, and if that doesn’t scream unique, I don’t know what does.”

Parekh now has 32 goals and 101 points in 58 games this season with the Spirit to go along with a plus-42 rating on a team that is very different from the Memorial Cup champion from last season. It’s worth noting that Parekh still has five more regular-season games to add to his totals.

Button believes that it’s not just Parekh’s physical attributes that makes him so effective offensively, but it’s his hockey sense and IQ that makes him unique.

“He beats you up with his mind first and then all the skills come into play,” said Button. “His eyes are always up, he’s watching to see what’s there for him. The other main thing is that he gets his shots on net.

“How many defencemen are accurate like he is? Very few, and that’s what makes him so unique. He’s so dynamic first with his brain and hands, and then he combines that with the fact that he’s an excellent skater.”

Parekh spoke to TSN in February about his OHL journey and his overall development as an NHL prospect. When asked about what makes him such a strong force at the major junior level, he said it’s not just development in himself but changes in the league as well.

“Each year as I continue to grow as a player and in the gym, the game seems to slow down a little bit for me because the league gets a little younger every year,” said Parekh. “I’ve been able to expose the skating differential there and, in the process, I’ve been playing with really good players, which helps too.”

While Button understands where Parekh is coming from, he believes his success has more to do with the development of his game rather than the cycle of junior hockey players.

“It’s not that the game becomes easier, he’s just progressing,” said Button. He’s building his game and is maturing mentally and physically. It’s one thing to think you can but when you know you can, it’s a whole different level.”

The 6-foot defenceman got his first taste of NHL action prior to the regular season where he participated in the Flames training camp and played in two preseason games. Parekh will still be eligible to return to the OHL for a fourth season next year, but his main objective is to try to make the Flames roster and cut his teeth at being an NHL player.

While a large portion of whether Parekh will be successful at this will depend on the Flames’ roster and salary cap situations, Button believes that he can force the issue depending on his performance.

“What I would tell him is that if he wants to play in the NHL next season, he’s going to have to be really consistent about his game,” said Button. “He doesn’t have to get points, but the coach has to know what he’s going to get from him.

“The reason young players have to get the confidence of the coach is because the coach has to know what to expect when they’re on the ice. Coaches don’t want uncertainty.”

Player to Watch: Keaton Verhoeff – Victoria Royals

While there has been a lot of buzz surrounding Medicine Hat Tigers phenom Gavin McKenna at the top of the 2026 NHL Draft, a lot of other strong prospects have already begun to reveal themselves this season.

Near the top of the list is Victoria Royals rookie defenceman Keaton Verhoeff. The 6-foot-4 right-shot defenceman is third among Western Hockey League blueliners with 20 goals this season to go along with 43 points in 57 games.

He is among those leading the charge in Victoria as the team is tied with the Prince George Cougars for top spot in the B.C. Division with a 36-16-10 record and the second seed in the Western Conference.

“He’s going to be a No. 1 defenceman in the NHL for 17, 18, or whatever years,” said Button. I can’t find a weakness in his game. When he makes a mistake I say, ‘Oh, I’m glad to see he’s human.’

“McKenna is the best player in the 2026 draft, full stop. But Verhoeff is a 25-minute a game player who can play in any situation and excel.”

Button believes one of the key aspects in Verhoeff’s development is having head coach James Patrick in his corner. Patrick took over as head coach of the team in November of 2023 after the team failed to make the playoffs three years in a row. He previously coached the Winnipeg Ice franchise (now Wenatchee Wild), taking the team to the WHL Championship Series in 2022-23.

“Two things that Verhoeff really benefits from is experience and his head coach,” said Button. “Playing for Patrick is getting taught by a hockey professor. He wasn’t in place when Verhoeff was drafted, so it’s like winning a lottery. He’s an outstanding coach and having him there is huge.”

The Royals are looking to make some noise in this year’s playoff run, but the team is built so that they can also be a force to be reckoned with next season as well. Led by 2025 NHL top prospect Cole Reschny, the Royals have 14 players eligible to return to the WHL next season.

“What they’re doing is really impressive,” said Button. Reschny is a really good player, and they have good young players going into next year with a good coach. Based on where they’re at this year and how they can grow into next season, I think it’s significant.”