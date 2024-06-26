CHL, USA Hockey announce CHL-USA Prospects Challenge

Canada and the United States will take their hockey rivalry to a new level as the Canadian Hockey League and USA Hockey announced the creation of the CHL-USA Prospects Challenge on Wednesday.

The challenge will incorporate the top first-year NHL Draft-eligible prospects from the Ontario Hockey League, Western Hockey League, and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League take on the United States National Development Programs’ prospects in a two-game series.

“The CHL is excited to partner with USA Hockey to add this one-of-a kind event for both our players and fans to enjoy over the coming seasons,” said CHL president Dan MacKenzie. “Serving as a best-on-best showcase, the CHL-USA Prospects Challenge will provide our top draft-eligible players from across the CHL with a great opportunity to demonstrate their elite talent and world-class skill set as they work towards hearing their name called at the NHL Draft.”

Players selected to the CHL’s roster will be provided by NHL Central Scouting and the tournament will rotate in host cities between the three major junior leagues of the CHL.

The inaugural series will take place in November but the host, date and format have yet to be announced.

This series will help NHL teams and fans get a close look at the top prospects for the 2025 NHL Draft, while the players also gear up towards the World Junior tournament in Ottawa beginning in December.

"We're very much looking forward to this creative new event with the CHL," said USA Hockey executive director Pat Kelleher. "It will provide our players with yet another opportunity to compete at a high level on the international stage as an additional part of their overall development."

The CHL-USA Challenge and the World Juniors can be viewed on TSN, the exclusive home of the CHL and Hockey Canada.