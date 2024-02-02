MacDonell scores twice to lead Steelheads to victory over Greyhounds
SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Angus MacDonell, Adam Zidlicky and Jack Van Volsen scored two goals apiece as the Mississauga Steelheads defeated the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 6-3 in Ontario Hockey League play on Friday night.
Steelheads netminder Ryerson Leenders stopped 37 of 40 shots in the win.
COLTS 4 FIREBIRDS 2
FLINT - Thomas Stewart scored a goal and added an assist as the Barrie Colts downed the Flint Firebirds.
Shamar Moses, Cole Beaudoin and Riley Patterson had the other goals for Barrie.
GENERALS 5 FRONTENACS 3
KINGSTON - Calum Ritchie had two points to lead the Oshawa Generals past the Kingston Frontenacs.
Generals goaltender Jacob Oster saved 22 of 25 shots.
KNIGHTS 5 OTTERS 3
LONDON - Ruslan Gazizov scored twice as the London Knights topped the Erie Otters.
Easton Cowan, Denver Barkey and Max McCue also tallied for London.
STING 4 67'S 3
SARNIA - Daylen Moses scored in the 11th round of the shootout to give the Sarnia Sting a victory over the Ottawa 67's.
Kai Schwindt, Nathan Omeri and Zach Filak scored in regulation for Sarnia.
RANGERS 3 STORM 2
KITCHENER - Matthew Sop scored the overtime winner at 1:53 to lift the Kitchener Rangers past the Guelph Storm.
It was his second goal of the night. Filip Mešár had the other goal for the Rangers.
BULLDOGS 5 WOLVES 3
BRANTFORD - Lawson Sherk scored twice as the Brantford Bulldogs downed the Sudbury Wolves.
Patrick Thomas, Jake O'Brien and Florian Xhekaj added singles for Brantford.
This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2024.