SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Angus MacDonell, Adam Zidlicky and Jack Van Volsen scored two goals apiece as the Mississauga Steelheads defeated the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 6-3 in Ontario Hockey League play on Friday night.

Steelheads netminder Ryerson Leenders stopped 37 of 40 shots in the win.

COLTS 4 FIREBIRDS 2

FLINT - Thomas Stewart scored a goal and added an assist as the Barrie Colts downed the Flint Firebirds.

Shamar Moses, Cole Beaudoin and Riley Patterson had the other goals for Barrie.

GENERALS 5 FRONTENACS 3

KINGSTON - Calum Ritchie had two points to lead the Oshawa Generals past the Kingston Frontenacs.

Generals goaltender Jacob Oster saved 22 of 25 shots.

KNIGHTS 5 OTTERS 3

LONDON - Ruslan Gazizov scored twice as the London Knights topped the Erie Otters.

Easton Cowan, Denver Barkey and Max McCue also tallied for London.

STING 4 67'S 3

SARNIA - Daylen Moses scored in the 11th round of the shootout to give the Sarnia Sting a victory over the Ottawa 67's.

Kai Schwindt, Nathan Omeri and Zach Filak scored in regulation for Sarnia.

RANGERS 3 STORM 2

KITCHENER - Matthew Sop scored the overtime winner at 1:53 to lift the Kitchener Rangers past the Guelph Storm.

It was his second goal of the night. Filip Mešár had the other goal for the Rangers.

BULLDOGS 5 WOLVES 3

BRANTFORD - Lawson Sherk scored twice as the Brantford Bulldogs downed the Sudbury Wolves.

Patrick Thomas, Jake O'Brien and Florian Xhekaj added singles for Brantford.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2024.