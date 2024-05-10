The Baie-Comeau Drakkar will try to even up the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Championship Series on Friday night as they host the Drummondville Voltigeurs in Game 2.

Baie-Comeau is coming off a 5-0 drubbing at the hands of the Voltigeurs on Thursday to put Drummondville up 1-0 in the series.

Watch the Drakkar take on the Voltigeurs LIVE at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on TSN5, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Alexis Gendron was the offensive star on Thursday, scoring a hat trick in the victory. The 5-foot-10 winger is eligible for the 2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas and his play has only picked up as the playoffs have gone on, recording 11 goals and 16 points.

Captain Luke Woodworth recorded a goal and two assists and is now sixth in playoff scoring with seven goals and 19 points in 16 games.

Winger Justin Cote also scored for the Voltigeurs.

Riley Mercer has continued his strong play throughout the QMJHL postseason, stopping all 43 shots that came his way. The 6-foot-2 netminder leads the playoffs with a .927 save percentage to go along with a 2.07 goals-against average.

Charles-Edward Gravel took the loss after allowing five goals on 30 shots. He continues to lead all goaltenders with a 1.89 GAA to go along with a .924 save percentage.

Baie-Comeau will be looking for more from star wingers Justin Poirier and Justin Gill to lead the offence as they lost for only the second time in the playoffs and were shutout for the first time since Jan. 13.

Poirier leads the playoffs in scoring with 17 goals and 25 points in 14 games. The 5-foot-8 winger led the QMJHL in goal scoring this year with 51 goals to go along with his 82 points and is also eligible for the NHL Draft.

Gill is one-point behind Poirier with 10 goals and 24 points in 14 playoff games. The New York Islanders prospect was second in scoring during the regular season with 40 goals and 98 points in 65 games and was a finalist for the Michel-Briere Trophy as league MVP.

After Friday's contest, the series will shift to Drummondville for Game 3 on Monday at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT and can also be seen on TSN, the exclusive home of the CHL Championship Series.