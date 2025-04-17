OSHAWA - Beckett Sennecke scored twice to lead the Oshawa Generals to a 4-2 win over the Brantford Bulldogs on Thursday to tie the best-of-seven second-round OHL playoff series at two games apiece.

Matthew Buckley and Colby Barlow had the other goals for Oshawa. Marek Vanacker and Calvin Crombie tallied for the Bulldogs.

Game 5 goes Saturday at Brantford.

KNIGHTS 4 OTTERS 3

ERIE - Sam O'Reilly knocked in the overtime winner at 6:49 as the Knights edged the Otters to complete a four-game sweep.

It was O'Reilly's second goal of the game. Easton Cowan and Sam Dickinson added singles for London.

Otters netminder Charlie Burns made 46 saves.

FRONTENACS 9 COLTS 4

KINGSTON - Tuomas Uronen scored a hat trick as Kingston dumped Barrie to tie the series at two games apiece.

Cedrick Guindon, Quinton Burns, Cal Uens, Gage Heyes, Joey Willis and Matthew Soto had the other goals for Kingston.

Dalyn Wakely scored twice for the Colts. Game 5 is set for Saturday in Barrie.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 17, 2025.