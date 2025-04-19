CALGARY - Ben Kindel scored at 6:09 of overtime and the Calgary Hitmen rallied from a 5-2 deficit to knock off the visiting Lethbridge Hurricanes 6-5 in Western Hockey League playoff action on Friday at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Carter Yakemchuk, Brandon Gorzynski, Connor Hvidston, Carson Wetsch and Oliver Tulk scored in regulation for the Hitmen, who trailed 5-2 with a minute left in the second period. Kindel, Tulk and Gorzynski each chipped in with two assists for the Hitmen, who now lead the best-of-seven, second-round series 3-2.

Game 6 is Saturday in Lethbridge, Alta.

Logan Wormald scored twice for the Hurricanes, who outshot the hosts 31-28. Miguel Marques, Jordan Gustafson and Brayden Yager also scored for the visitors who went 0-for-1 on the power play. The Hitmen were 1-for-1 with the man advantage.

The teams were tied 2-2 after the first period and the Hurricanes led 5-3 heading into the third.

Elsewhere in the WHL playoffs on Friday:

---

CHIEFS 9 ROYALS 6

(Best-of-seven, second-round series tied 2-2)

VICTORIA. B.C. — Rasmus Ekstrom scored three goals and added an assist and the visiting Spokane Chiefs scored five goals in the first period en route to a 9-6 win over the Victoria Royals.

Mathis Preston scored twice for the Chiefs, who tied the best-of-seven, second-round series at 2-2.

Nathan Mayes, Owen Martin, Andrew Cristall and Berkly Catton also scored for the visitors. Shea Van Olm chipped in with three assists, while Brayden Crampton, Chase Harrington, Catton and Cristall added two helpers apiece.

Teydon Trembecky scored twice for the Royals, who were outshot 46-18. Caleb Matthews, Hayden Moore, Brandon Lisowsky and Cole Reschny netted singles. Justin Kipkie and Reschny each had three assists.

Both teams went 3-for-6 on the power play.

Game 5 is Saturday in Victoria.

---

WINTERHAWKS 4 SILVERTIPS 3

(Winterhawks lead best-of-seven, second-round series 3-2)

EVERETT, Wash. — Hudson Darby's goal with one minute left in the third period snapped a 3-3 tie and lifted the visiting Portland Winterhawks to a 4-3 victory over the Everett Silvertips.

Kyle Chyzowski scored twice for the Winterhawks, while Josh Zakreski netted a single. The Winterhawks now lead the best-of-seven, second-round series 3-2 with Game 6 on Saturday in Portland, Ore.

Landon DuPont, Kaden Hammell and Julius Miettinen scored for the Silvertips, who outshot the visitors 39-36.

Both teams went 1-for-4 on the power play.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2025.