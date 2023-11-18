Saunderson has winner as Blades edge the Warriors in WHL action
SASKATOON — Ben Saunderson knocked in the game-winning goal at 9:13 of the second period as the Saskatoon Blades edged the Moose Jaw Warriors 3-2 on Friday night.
Jordan Keller and Misha Volotovskii also tallied for Saskatoon.
BRONCOS 5 PATS 2
SWIFT CURRENT - Josh Filmon scored a goal and an assist as the Swift Current Broncos topped the Regina Pats.
Owen Pickering, Rylan Gould, Clarke Caswell and Petr Pavelec also scored for Swift Current.
WHEAT KINGS 5 OIL KINGS 2
BRANDON - Brett Hyland scored a goal and an assist as the Brandon Wheat Kings defeated the Edmonton Oil Kings.
Wheat Kings netminder Carson Bjarnason kicked out 28 of 30 shots.
REBELS 3 HITMEN 0
CALGARY - Rhett Stoesser made 40 saves for the shutout as Red Deer blanked Calgary.
Carson Latimer scored twice while Talon Brigley added a single.
RAIDERS 2 WINTERHAWKS 1
PORTLAND - Krzysztof Macias scored the game-winning goal at 11:00 of the second period as the Raiders edged the Winterhawks.
Oli Chenier had the other goal for Prince Albert.
SILVERTIPS 4 THUNDERBIRDS 1
EVERETT - Dominik Rymon scored twice as the Everett Silvertips downed the Seattle Thunderbirds.
Carter Bear and Julius Miettinen also scored for Everett.
HURRICANES 8 ROYALS 3
VICTORIA - Brayden Edwards had a hat trick as the Lethbridge Hurricanes topped the Victoria Royals.
Hurricanes goaltender Harrison Meneghin stopped 25 of 28 shots.
AMERICANS 3 WILD 2
TRI-CITY - Jordan Gavin had the overtime winner at 4:33 as the Americans edged the Wild.
It was Gavin's second goal of the game.
COUGARS 5 GIANTS 0
LANGLEY - Joshua Ravensbergen made 26 saves to lead the Cougars past the Giants.
Five different players tallied for the Cougars.
This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2023.