The arms race in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League has begun for the 2025-26 campaign as the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada loaded up on Thursday, acquiring star forward Bill Zonnon and defenceman Spencer Gill.

Zonnon was acquired from the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies in exchange for forward Samuel Rheault and three first-round draft picks.

The 6-foot-2 centre was tied for seventh in QMJHL scoring last season, recording 28 goals and 83 points in 64 games.

He added eight goals and 16 points in 13 playoff games before the Huskies were eliminated by the eventual champion Moncton Wildcats in the semifinals.

Zonnon is expected to have his name called in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft in Los Angeles on June 27 and is ranked No. 21 on TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button's most recent list.

“The biggest thing about him is his consistency,” Button said prior to the QMJHL playoffs. “To be a good player at any level you have to be consistent, and the coach has to know exactly what you’re bringing each and every shift.

“There’s not a flash and dash to Zonnon but there’s a functional and substantial ability to make a difference in a game.”

Armada shore up defence

The Armada's second big move of the day was acquiring star defenceman Spencer Gill from the Rimouski Oceanic in exchange for four draft picks, including two in the first round in 2025 and 2026.

Gill was drafted 59th overall by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2024 NHL Draft and recorded six goals and 35 points in 51 games last season with a plus-30 rating.

The 6-foot-4 right shot defenceman missed the Oceanic's run to the QMJHL Championship Series and the Memorial Cup with a broken ankle.

Rimouski finished second in the QMJHL last season with a 46-14-4 record and was the host team at the Memorial Cup.