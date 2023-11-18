SARNIA, Ont. — Carter George made 26 saves for the shutout as Owen Sound downed Sarnia 4-0 on Friday night.

Cedrick Guindon, Ethan Burroughs, Declan Waddick and Landen Hookey scored for the Attack.

STEELHEADS 6 FRONTENACS 3

KINGSTON - Luke Misa scored a goal and an assist as the Mississauga Steelheads topped the Kingston Frontenacs.

Angus MacDonell, Porter Martone, William Eggleton, Zander Veccia and Lucas Karmiris tallied for Mississauga. Maddox Callens, Jacob Battaglia and Linus Hemström replied for Kingston.

BATTALION 5 GREYHOUNDS 4

SAULT STE. MARIE - Ethan Procyszyn notched the game-winning goal at 2:17 of overtime as the Battalion edged the Greyhounds.

Justin Ertel scored twice for North Bay.

SPIRIT 3 OTTERS 2

ERIE - Michael Misa's goal at 19:02 of the third period was the difference as the Spirit edged the Otters.

Dean Loukus and Calem Mangone also scored for Saginaw.

FIREBIRDS 7 KNIGHTS 4

LONDON - Coulson Pitre had a hat trick to lift the Flint Firebirds over the London Knights.

Gavin Hayes, Markas Samenas, Braeden Kressler and Simon Slavicek also scored for Flint.

BULLDOGS 2 67'S 1

OTTAWA - Florian Xhekaj scored both goals for the Bulldogs as they edged the 67's.

Bulldogs goaltender Matteo Drobac kicked out 31 of 32 shots.

PETES 7 WOLVES 4

SUDBURY - Jonathan Melee had a hat trick as the Peterborough Petes downed the Sudbury Wolves.

Quinton Pagé, Sam McCue, Konnor Smith and Jax Dubois added singles for Peterborough.

STORM 3 ICEDOGS 2

GUELPH - Brayden Hislop knocked in the game-winning goal at 6:53 in the second period as the Storm edged the Icedogs.

Max Namestnikov and Charlie Paquette also scored for Guelph.

RANGERS 9 SPITFIRES 2

KITCHENER - Carson Rehkopf scored three times as the Kitchener Rangers dumped the Windsor Spitfires.

Hunter Brzustewicz, Kyle Morey, Filip Mešár, Trent Swick, Adrian Misaljevic and Antonino Pugliese also tallied for Kitchener.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2023.