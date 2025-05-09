The Medicine Hat Tigers forward group just got deeper as star forwards Cayden Lindstrom and Andrew Basha are set to return from injuries ahead of Game 1 of the WHL Final against the Spokane Chiefs on Friday.

Lindstrom was drafted fourth overall by the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2024 and has been out the entire season after undergoing back surgery in the off-season.

The 6-foot-4 centre had 27 goals and 46 points in 32 games in Medicine Hat during the 2023-24 campaign, which was also riddled with injuries.

Lindstrom is potentially in his final season with Medicine Hat after reports that he will join Michigan State in the NCAA next season.

Basha is coming back from an ankle injury that has sidelined him since late December.

The Calgary Flames prospect recorded nine goals and 29 points in 23 game before the injury.

The 6-foot winger had 30 goals and 85 points in 63 games last season which helped him get drafted 41st overall by the Flames in the 2024 draft.

Lindstrom and Basha join an already deep forward group that includes phenom Gavin McKenna, captain Oasiz Weisblatt, Minnesota Wild prospect Ryder Ritchie, and Florida Panthers draft pick Hunter St. Martin.

Game 1 of the WHL Final is set to take place on Friday at Co-op Place in Medicine Hat against the Spokane Chiefs, which can be seen LIVE at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on TSN1, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.