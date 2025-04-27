SPOKANE - Chase Harrington scored at 2:25 of overtime and the Spokane Chiefs survived a third-period collapse to salvage a 6-5 victory over the visiting Portland Winterhawks in Western Hockey League playoff action on Sunday at Veterans Memorial Arena.

Andrew Cristall scored three goals in regulation for the Chiefs, while Assanali Sarkenov scored twice and added an assist. The Chiefs grabbed a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven Western Conference Championship. Nathan Mayes and Owen Martin each chipped in with two assists.

Diego Buttazzoni and Kyle Chyzowski each had a goal and two assists for the Winterhawks, who were outshot 44-33. Josh Zakreski, Ryan Miller and Max Psenicka netted singles. The Winterhawks lost Friday's series opener 10-4.

The Winterhawks led 2-1 after the first period and the teams were tied 3-3 heading into the third. The Chiefs led 5-3 with under eight minutes to go in the third before the Winterhawks rallied to tie the game.

The Chiefs went 1-for-2 on the power play, while the Winterhawks were 1-for-1.

Game 3 is Wednesday in Portland, Ore.

