CHL champions clash in Rimouski for Memorial Cup on TSN

The Ontario Hockey League, Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, and Western Hockey League seasons have all come to a close with a champion crowned in each league.

Now the three title winners and host team come together in Rimouski, Que., for a nine-day tournament to see who will be crowned Memorial Cup champions.

With analysis from TSN’s Director of Scouting Craig Button, we look at each of the four teams participating and how they got to this stage.

QMJHL Champion: Moncton Wildcats

Moncton Wildcats Celebrate

The Moncton Wildcats are appearing in their third Memorial Cup and are looking for their first championship at the tournament. They last appeared at the Memorial Cup in 2010 where they were eliminated after the round-robin portion of the tournament.

Moncton entered the playoffs with the QMJHL’s best record at 53-9-2 and led the league with 294 goals while allowing 144 goals-against, the lowest total in the league.

“Moncton is a really well-balanced team that is good offensively and defensively,” said Button. “When you think about their season, there was no area in the game they weren’t good at.”

The Wildcats came into the playoffs on a 15-game win streak and their pace didn’t slow down, going 12-1 heading into the QMJHL Championship Series. After going up 3-0 against Rimouski in the final, Moncton lost back-to-back games for the first time since September before finally claiming the Gilles-Courteau Trophy in Game 6.

Moncton has split their goaltending duties throughout the playoffs between the veteran Mathis Rousseau and first-year netminder Rudy Guimond. With the possibility of playing four games in seven days, head coach Gardiner MacDougall will have to confident in both netminders.

“Guimond and Rousseau are both really good goaltenders,” said Button. “They’re playing three games off the bat and their goal is to be at least in the semifinals. [MacDougall has an advantage] with two capable goaltenders.”

Player to watch: Caleb Desnoyers, centre

Leading the charge offensively is Caleb Desnoyers, who is expected to be selected early at the 2025 NHL Draft in Los Angeles. Desnoyers finished fifth in league scoring during the regular season with 35 goals and 84 points and added nine goals and 30 points in the playoffs to win the Guy LaFleur Trophy as playoff MVP.

The 18-year-old centre has won at every level he’s played, including gold medals at the 2023 Under-17 World Hockey Challenge, 2024 Under-18 World Championship, and 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

“He’s such a complete and competitive player,” said Button. “He’s smart on all areas on the ice, offensively and defensively. He’s wired to win and is a big-time competitive leader. He’s won everywhere and he’s trying to win another thing.”

Desnoyers is a finalist for the Michel-Biere Trophy as league MVP and has already added a Gilles-Courteau Trophy to his mantle. He now looks to add a Memorial Cup to his lengthy junior hockey resume.

How they got here:

Round 1: Moncton Wildcats 4 vs. Quebec Remparts 0

Round 2: Moncton Wildcats 4 vs. Baie-Comeau Drakkar 1

Round 3: Moncton Wildcats 4 vs. Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 0

QMJHL Championship: Moncton Wildcats 4 vs. Rimouski Oceanic 2

Memorial Cup Schedule:

Saturday, May 24: Moncton vs. London

Monday, May 25: Moncton vs. Medicine Hat

Wednesday, May 28: Rimouski vs. Moncton

WHL Champion: Medicine Hat Tigers

Medicine Hat TIgers Celebrate

The Medicine Hat Tigers are appearing in their sixth Memorial Cup and their first since the 2004 tournament. They are looking to capture their third championship in franchise history.

Medicine Hat finished the regular season with the WHL’s second best record at 47-3-1. They finished as the highest scoring team, recording 300 goals on the season.

The Tigers’ strong play continued into the playoffs, losing only one game heading into the WHL Final. The team then got an extra boost against the Spokane Chiefs in the final when Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Cayden Lindstrom and Calgary Flames prospect Andrew Basha came back from long-term injuries.

With the added depth, Medicine Hat limited Spokane to 11 goals in the series as they defeated them in five games and win a WHL record-tying sixth Ed Chynoweth Cup.

“I think they’re best team in the tournament,” said Button. “Having Lindstrom and Basha returning to the lineup is why I think they’re the best team. Those two are difference makers that makes their depth that much greater.”

Lindstrom and Basha adds to a forward depth that already included phenom Gavin McKenna, Florida Panthers prospect Hunter St. Martin, captain Oasiz Wiesblatt, and Minnesota Wild draft pick Ryder Ritchie.

However, Button believes that the team’s defence and goaltender Harrison Meneghin is the key factor for the Tigers entering the tournament.

“They have six defencemen who are really good, led by Tanner Molendyk,” said Button. “They only gave up five goals in their four wins over Spokane. Nobody looks at that blueline and understands how good it is.”

Player to watch: Gavin McKenna, left wing

McKenna has been the star of the Canadian Hockey League throughout the 2024-25 season as NHL fans salivate at the idea of adding him to their rosters in the 2026 NHL Draft.

The 17-year-old finished second in WHL scoring with 41 goals and 129 points, finishing the regular season on a 40-game point streak. His streak went up to a modern day CHL record of 54 games in the playoffs before it ended in Game 2 of the final.

In the end, McKenna failed to record a point in only four games he participated in this season and registered 41 goals and 138 points during his point streak.

He also finished second in WHL playoff scoring with nine goals and 38 points in 16 games.

“He’s a special player, simply put,” said Button. “I could talk about dozens of things about him. [Fans] don’t have to look for him, he’ll find them.”

McKenna was forced to miss Games 3 and 4 of the WHL Final due to an undisclosed injury. The 6-foot winger was able to appear in Game 5’s clinching game against Spokane. He has had a week to recover before Medicine Hat opens the Memorial Cup on Friday.

How they got here:

Round 1: Medicine Hat Tigers 4 vs. Swift Current Broncos 1

Round 2: Medicine Hat Tigers 4 vs. Prince Albert Raiders 0

Round 3: Medicine Hat Tigers 4 vs. Lethbridge Hurricanes 0

WHL Championship: Medicine Hat Tigers 4 vs. Spokane Chiefs 1

Memorial Cup Schedule:

Friday, May 23: Medicine Hat vs. Rimouski

Monday, May 26: Moncton vs. Medicine Hat

Tuesday, May 27: London vs. Medicine Hat

OHL Champion: London Knights

London Knights Celebrate

The London Knights return to the Memorial Cup after suffering a heartbreaking defeat in the final of last year’s tournament.

London clawed back from 3-0 deficit in the third period against the Saginaw Spirit to tie the game with less than 10 minutes remaining in the frame. However, Spirit forward Josh Bloom scored the game-winning goal with 22 second remaining to dash the hopes of the Knights.

The Knights come back into this year’s tournament with 13 players returning and finished with the OHL’s best record for the second straight season at 55-11-2. They ran roughshod through the first three round of the OHL playoffs, sweeping the Owen Sound Attack, Erie Otters, and Kitchener Rangers

London took on the Oshawa Generals in the final for the second straight year where San Jose Sharks prospect Kasper Halttunen stole the show, recording nine goals in the five-game series win. Halttunen as named OHL playoff MVP with 15 goals and 21 points in 17 games, including two hat tricks in the final.

“Their top end is so good when it comes to their skill and I don’t think they get enough credit for being a deep, hard team,” said Button. “They’re able to do a lot of the things that the [defending Stanley Cup champion] Florida Panthers do. The Panthers don’t have one top-end player where you think that’s their leader, they just grind teams down. They’re smart, competitive, big, and lean in on players.”

Button goes on to name Edmonton Oilers prospect Sam O’Reilly, Philadelphia Flyers draft picks Denver Barkey and Oliver Bonk, and Sharks top defensive prospect Sam Dickinson as major factors on this team.

However, it’s the team’s ability to be flexible in their style of play that makes them dangerous.

“They’re a very adaptable team and aren’t a one-trick pony,” said Button. “They’re not afraid to play a defensive game, a heavy game, or get into a game of speed against them. Their first three line just keep coming at you with speed and will.”

Player to watch: Easton Cowan, right wing

Easton Cowan has been the focal point of the Knights since last season when he won the Red Tilson Trophy as the OHL’s Most Outstanding Player. He went on to win the OHL Playoff MVP after leading the playoffs with 10 goals and 34 points en route to a J. Ross Robertson Cup.

This season, he led the playoffs in scoring once again with 13 goals and 39 points and is looking for a Memorial Cup to add to his trophy case.

“He’s a better player this year than he was last year,” said Button. “He’s aways had the skill and has always been a competitor but he has been working at the hard details of the game.”

This is likely the Toronto Maple Leafs prospect’s last chance at a Memorial Cup as he is expected to play in either the NHL or AHL next season. Everything the 6-foot winger has done this season has been in preparation of turning professional.

“With young players when they’re good and they make a mistake, they just think ‘oh well, next shift,’” said Button. “When Cowan’s a game now, he’s factoring in on every shift some how, some way.

“That’s what you want to see in regard to progress, the NHL needs players to be consistently dependable.”

How they got here:

Round 1: London Knights 4 vs. Owen Sound Attack 0

Round 2: London Knights 4 vs. Erie Otters 0

Round 3: London Knights 4 vs. Kitchener Rangers 0

OHL Championship: London Knights 4 vs Oshawa Generals 1

Memorial Cup Schedule:

Saturday, May 24: Moncton vs. London

Sunday, May 25: Rimouski vs. London

Tuesday, May 27: London vs. Medicine Hat

Memorial Cup Hosts: Rimouski Oceanic

Rimouski Oceanic Celebrate

The Rimouski Oceanic knew they were going to the Memorial Cup as the host team, but that didn’t mean they were relying on the free pass.

Rimouski finished second in the QMJHL with a 46-14-4 record and put all their chips on the table, acquiring last year’s MVP Mathieu Cataford before the season and then traded for this year’s scoring leader Jonathan Fauchon and star forward Eriks Mateiko at the trade deadline.

The Oceanic had some adversity in the playoffs, losing star defenceman Justin Gill for the entire playoff run while Cataford and Mateiko also missed significant time with injuries.

Despite the injuries Rimouski had solid victories in the first two rounds to reach the semifinal. The Oceanic then battled the Shawinigan Cataractes to seven games before Mateiko’s double overtime goal pushed them into the final.

“They’ve learned how to play together without some of their better players,” said Button. “What that does is it forges a strength in them where not only are they going to play hard and smart, but they know they’ll be successful. Even with injuries they never waivered and just kept winning.”

Rimouski came up against a strong Moncton team, who quickly went up 3-0 in the QMJHL Final. The Oceanic put up a fight, becoming the first team to force a Game 6 in the league final after going down 3-0 but were unable to complete the comeback.

Player to watch: Jacob Mathieu, left wing

With key players in and out of the lineup throughout the playoffs, Rimouski relied heavily on their captain Jacob Mathieu.

The overage winger had 41 goals and 68 points during the regular season and led the QMJHL in playoff scoring with 17 goals and 31 points.

Button believes that Mathieu personifies the way the Rimouski wants to play and everything they do begins with his leadership.

“We’ve talked about the whole being greater than the sum of the parts and you need someone who leads by example and determination,” said Button. “Mathieu sets the tone in how they’re going to play and everybody follows. He never waivers and was rewarded by leading the playoffs in scoring.”

How they got here:

Round 1: Rimouski Oceanic 4 vs. Charlottetown Islanders 0

Round 2: Rimouski Oceanic 4 vs. Chicoutimi Sagueneens 2

Round 3: Rimouski Oceanic 4 vs. Shawinigan Cataractes 3

QMJHL Championship: Moncton Wildcats 4 vs. Rimouski Oceanic 2

Memorial Cup Schedule:

Friday, May 23: Medicine Hat vs. Rimouski

Sunday, May 25: Rimouski vs. London

Wednesday, May 28: Rimouski vs. Moncton