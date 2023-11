CHL on TSN - Broadcast Schedule

TSN is home of the Canadian Hockey League, featuring games from the WHL, OHL and QMJHL.

Check back for more details on our broadcast schedule as they are made available.

Broadcast Schedule Date Matchup Time (ET) TSN Network Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Kitchener Rangers at Owen Sound Attack 7pm TSN+ Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Saskatoon Blades at Moose Jaw Warriors 8pm TSN+ Friday, November 24, 2023 Rouyn-Noranda Huskies at Moncton Wildcats 6pm TSN+ Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Everett Silvertips at Prince George Cougars 10pm TSN+ Wednesday, January 24, 2024 Top Prospects Game TBD TSN

- Games, dates and start times are subject to change