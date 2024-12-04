The London Knights are making it known that they have no intention of surrendering their J. Ross Robertson Cup crown.

After a slow start out of the gate that saw them go 4-4-0 to begin the season, the Knights have exploded to the top of the standings in the Ontario Hockey League.

Since their slow start, the Knights have gone 18-0-0 as many of their core players from last year’s championship winning team returned from their NHL clubs.

Despite winning a championship last season, the Knights feel like the job wasn’t completed after narrowly falling to the Saginaw Spirit 4-3 in heartbreaking fashion during the Memorial Cup Final.

After falling behind 3-0 in the second period of the final, London clawed their way back to equal the score with just under 10 minutes remaining in the third period. Then, Spirit forward Josh Bloom scored with 22 seconds remaining in the frame to dash all hopes for London.

The Knights are well equipped to return to the top of the league and again represent the OHL in the Memorial Cup. Seventeen players from last year’s squad came back this season, including core players like Easton Cowan, Oliver Bonk, Sam Dickinson, and Denver Barkey.

All four players have continued where they left off last season, and have been invited to Team Canada’s Selection Camp for the 2025 World Juniors.

“Their loss last year is a motivating factor, and no one can tell you otherwise,” said TSN’s Director of Scouting Craig Button. “They aren’t just a proud organization, but they have 17 players who tasted defeat [last year].

“It’s one thing to achieve an 18-game winning streak, finishing first in the division, and winning an OHL championship, but the Knights have been there and done that. Winning the Memorial Cup is the cherry on top. That’s where the organization’s focus is.”

Leading the charge offensively this season has been Dickinson, who was drafted 11th overall by the San Jose Sharks in last year’s NHL Draft.

Dickinson is the OHL’s highest-scoring defenceman with 15 goals and 45 points, which also places him third overall behind 2025 draft-eligible players Michael Misa and Porter Martone.

The 6-foot-3 left-shot defenceman was already known for his two-way game after recording 18 goals and 70 points last season but has since taken his confidence and game into a new level.

“I’ve watched Dickinson for the last three years and it’s been beyond impressive to see how much his confidence has grown,” said Button. “It’s one thing to think you can dominate and it’s another thing when you know you can dominate and that’s the level Sam is at now.

“His skillset and physical attributes are fully evident in his play this season and he’s realizing that the ways he can impact the game are significant.”

The Toronto native is part of a Sharks prospect pool that includes last year’s No. 1 overall selection Macklin Celebrini, American standout Will Smith, and promising young goalie Yaroslav Askarov. Button believes that fans could see Dickinson in the NHL as early as next season.

“Dickinson is fully mature and has all the elements to play in the NHL at a young age,” said Button. “[The Sharks] have a lot of impact players up front, on the blueline, and in net, so their chances of coming out on the right side of the rebuild is really good. [Sharks general manager] Mike Grier is doing a nice job there.”

Despite the Knights dominance to start the season, the team has yet to see the best out of Cowan, last year’s OHL Most Outstanding Player and playoff MVP.

The Toronto Maple Leafs prospect ended the 2023-24 regular season campaign on a 36-game point streak and was seventh in league scoring with 34 goals and 96 points.

He then took his game to another level in the playoffs, recording 10 goals and 34 points in 18 games to claim MVP honours.

This season, the Mount Brydges, Ont., native is fourth in team scoring with 14 goals and 25 points in 18 games. Even though he hasn’t found the same level of offensive play as last year, he still began the season on an 18-game point streak, which stretches his current regular-season streak to 54 games over two seasons.

“The scary thing for any opponent facing the Knights is that they are doing this without the same brilliance Cowan showed at the end of last season and into the playoffs,” said Button. “I still believe that play will still happen, and it will be scary to think how much better London will be.”

In net, the Knights have a duo of Aleksei Medvedev and Austin Elliott, who both sit in the top 10 in goals-against average and save percentage.

Medvedev, 17, is in his rookie season in the OHL after being selected 38th overall by the Knights in the 2023 OHL Priority Draft. The 6-foot-3 netminder has an 11-2-0 record this season with a .918 save percentage and 2.64 GAA to begin the season.

The Knights elected to give Medvedev some support by acquiring Austin Elliot from the Barrie Colts on Oct. 17. Elliott played his entire four-season CHL career with the Saskatoon Blades of the Western Hockey League before finally landing in London.

Elliott backstopped the Blades to the best record in the WHL last season with a 29-8-3 record to go along with a 2.39 GAA and .904 save percentage. The 20-year-old began this season with a 3-0-0 record in Saskatoon before he was released by the team on Oct. 17.

The 6-foot-1 netminder was then picked up by the Colts through CHL waivers the same day and was dealt to the Knights in exchange for a draft pick.

Since joining London, Elliott has gone a perfect 10-0-0 with a 2.44 GAA and a .906 save percentage.

“The Blades just wanted Elliot to be in a good spot and London doesn’t leave any stone unturned,” said Button. “Now, they have a young goaltender [in Medvedev] who doesn’t have to be thrown to the wolves, and you add a really good netminder in Elliott.”

Armada pair leading the QMJHL

Two Blainville-Boisbriand Armada forwards are at the top of the QMJHL scoring race.

Wingers Justin Carbonneau and Jonathan Fauchon share the lead in QMJHL scoring with both players putting up 20 goals and 42 points through 26 games.

Carbonneau was drafted 20th overall by the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies in the 2022 QMJHL draft then dealt, along with defenceman Theo Lemieux, for four draft picks.

The investment in Carbonneau paid off. The 6-foot-1 winger put up a career high 31 goals and 59 points in 68 games during his first full season with the Armada.

Carbonneau is already ready to shatter those records this year as he began his 2024-25 campaign with 20 goals and 42 points in 26 games.

“He’s a hard-driving winger who forces opponents to handle him,” said Button. “He has the mindset that he is going to drive the offence and make the opponent step up to stop him. Combined with his ability to skate, good shot, and hunger around the net, it makes him a really good player.”

The Levis, Que., native joined Moncton Wildcats forward Caleb Desnoyers as the only two representatives from the QMJHL at the CHL USA Prospects Challenge and provided two assists in Team CHL’s two-games sweep of the United States’ Under-18 Team.

Carbonneau’s play has drawn the attention of scouts across the game of hockey, including Button, who places him at No. 24 on his November list after not cracking the top 32 in his last rankings prior to the season.

“One of the things I remind people about my list is that the players are going to grow and develop,” said Button. “When all is said and done, Carbonneau could be in the top half of the first round and possibly in the top 10. I don’t know if he’ll rise up the charts like [Utah Hockey Club prospect] Tij Iginla did last year, but I’m allowing for it. I can’t say yes, and I can’t say no to that.”

Fauchon is an overage player is in the midst of his fifth season with the Armada and is well on his way to reaching new heights offensively.

The 5-foot-11 winger set a career high last season, recording 30 goals and 71 points in 56 games, which led him to be invited to Philadelphia Flyers rookie camp after going on drafted.

Upon returning to Blainville-Boisbriand, the 20-year-old is trying to prove that he has a future in professional hockey and belongs in an NHL organization.

“While I don’t think he is [Nashville Predators forward] Jonathan Marchessault, I feel the same way about Fauchon as I did about Marchessault when he was an overager,” said Button. “Marchessault had something in his game that made him worth for NHL teams to watch to see what level he can get to. It may have been a winding path, but it turned out he was worthy of that opportunity.

“I think Fauchon is very similar. He’s shown a strong capability at the junior level, and you have to believe he can move to the American Hockey League next year. There’s zero downside for an NHL team to sign him as a free agent.”

Player to watch: Andrew Cristall – Kelowna Rockets

Kelowna Rockets winger Andrew Cristall been one of the major offensive forces in the Western Hockey League in the past three seasons and this year is no different.

After setting a new career high of 40 goals and 111 points in 62 games last season, Cristall could be on his way to an even higher peak, recording 18 goals and 47 points through 18 games this season.

The Washington Capitals prospect is second to only Medicine Hat phenom Gavin McKenna for the league lead in scoring.

Cristall’s play has led him to be invited to Team Canada’s camp for the 2025 World Juniors in Ottawa amongst a very difficult field of forwards to crack.

“Cristall is the best power-play guy in the CHL,” said Button. “His vision is excellent, and his hands are so good that he can thread needles with his precision passes. The next step for him is to be able to use the same creativity he has with the puck by being willing to give up the puck to create space for himself.”

This season is likely going to be Cristall’s last at the major junior level, leaving the Rockets in a difficult position regarding his future for the remainder of the season.

Despite his dominance, the Rockets sit near the bottom of the WHL’s Western Conference and are fighting for a playoff spot.

Looking forward, Kelowna will be hosting the 2026 Memorial Cup and will be under pressure to put forth a competitive team. With the knowledge that Cristall will likely not be around next year, the team could elect to trade him for assets to help improve for next season.

The defending Memorial Cup champion Spirit were in a similar situation during the 2022-23 season when they traded star defenceman Pavel Mintyukov to the Ottawa 67’s in exchange for nine draft picks.

The Spirit were then able to turn around and use those assets in other deals to make their team competitive with the Knights in the OHL and eventually win as hosts in the Memorial Cup Final last season.

“Cristall is a premier player that’s going to be highly coveted throughout the WHL,” said Button. “Kelowna is trying to position themselves to be as strong as possible as hosts of the Memorial Cup, and balance that knowing he is likely going to be in the AHL next year.”