The Canadian Hockey League swept the inaugural CHL-USA Prospects Challenge on Wednesday.

Cole Reschny scored late in the third period as Team CHL defeated Team USNTDP (USA Hockey National Team Development Program) 3-2 in Game 2 of the series.

Caleb Desnoyers, with an assist, and Michael Misa also scored for Team CHL, which led the shots 38-12 at Tribute Communities Centre.

Jack Ivankovic stopped 10 shots and Malcolm Spence had two assists.

Cole McKinney and Jack Murtagh replied for Team USNTDP, while Drew Schock IV added two helpers. Harrison Boettiger made 35 saves.

Team CHL also triumphed over Team USNTDP 6-1 on Tuesday in London, Ont.

Reschny's game-winner came with 72 seconds left in the third when he cruised around the offensive zone and fired a shot off the crossbar and in from the left circle.

The series pits the top first-year NHL draft-eligible prospects from the CHL and the USNTDP against each other in a two-game series. It replaces the CHL Top Prospects Game, which previously featured only players from the CHL.

The CHL is the umbrella organization for the Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2024.