VAL-D'OR, Que. — Connor Macey scored twice as the Val-D'Or Foreurs defeated the Halifax Mooseheads 5-2 on Friday night.

David Doucet had two goals for the Foreurs and Tomas Cibulka added a single.

TITAN 4 SAGUENÉENS 3

ACADIE-BATHURST - Colby Huggan had the game-winning goal at 8:28 in the third period as the Titan edged the Saguenéens.

Titan goaltender Antoine Keller saved 38 of 41 shots.

DRAKKAR 3 ARMADA 0

BAIE-COMEAU - Olivier Ciarlo earned a shutout as Baie-Comeau downed Blainville-Boisbriand.

Julien Paillé, Isaac Dufort and Matyas Melovsky had a goal apiece.

ISLANDERS 4 CATARACTES 2

SHAWINIGAN - Isaac Vos scored a goal and an assist as the Charlottetown Islanders defeated the Shawinigan Cataractes.

Simon Hughes, Giovanni Morneau and Brett Arsenault had the other goals for the Islanders.

VOLTIGEURS 8 PHŒNIX 3

DRUMMONDVILLE - Justin Côté had two goals as the Drummondville Voltigeurs topped the Sherbrooke Phœnix.

Sam Oliver and William Dumont also had two-goal efforts for Drummondville.

OLYMPIQUES 6 OCÉANIC 3

GATINEAU - Charles Boutin scored twice as the Gatineau Olympiques downed the Rimouski Océanic.

Jacob Kaine, Justin Dumais, William Labranche and Jérémie Minville had the other goals for Gatineau.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2023.