DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — The Drummondville Voltigeurs will represent the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League at this year's Memorial Cup.

The Voltigeurs defeated the visiting Baie-Comeau Drakkar 4-3 on Tuesday night to sweep the best-of-season QMJHL Championship Final at Centre Marcel Dionne.

Sam Oliver scored twice, while Ethan Gauthier and Matteo Rotondi netted singles for the Volts. Luke Woodworth, Justin Cote and Alexis Gendron each chipped in with two assists.

Niks Fenenko, Justin Gill and Matyas Melovsky scored for the Drakkar, who lost the first three games of the series by scores of 5-0, 1-0 and 6-2.

The Voltigeurs led 1-0 after the first period on Tuesday and took a 2-1 lead into the third. The Voltigeurs outshot the Drakkar 30-26 and went 2-for-3 on the power play. The Drakkar were 0-for-4 on the power play.

The Voltigeurs will now prepare for the 2024 Memorial Cup in Saginaw, Mich. The four-team tournament gets underway on May 24 at the Dow Event Center.

The Voltigeurs' first game in Saginaw is May 25 against the Ontario Hockey League champion — the London Knights lead the Oshawa Generals 3-0 in the OHL final — then the following night they'll face the host Saginaw Spirit.

