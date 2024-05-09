LONDON, Ont. — Easton Cowan scored once and added four assists as the London Knights opened the Ontario Hockey League's Championship Final on Thursday night with an 8-1 win over the visiting Oshawa Generals.

Oliver Bonk and Rusian Gazizov scored twice for the Knights, who lost last year's OHL Championship Final in six games to the Peterborough Petes.

Jared Woolley, Denver Barkey and Jacob Julien also scored for the Knights, while Sam Dickinson added three assists and Julien chipped in with two at Budweiser Gardens.

Connor Lockhart scored for the Generals.

The Knights led 2-0 after the first period and took a 5-1 lead into the third.

The Knights outshot the Generals 41-25 and went 2-for-2 on the power play. The Generals went 0-for-3 on the power play.

Game 2 in the best-of-seven series is Saturday.

POKE CHECKS: The four-team 2024 Memorial Cup — to be held at the Dow Event Center in Saginaw, Mich. — begins May 24 with the host Spirit playing the WHL champions. The following night, the OHL champions play the QMJHL champions. The final is June 2.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2024.