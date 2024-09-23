Five WHL clubs submit bids to host 2026 Memorial Cup

The Canadian Hockey League announced Monday that five Western Hockey League clubs - the Brandon Wheat Kings, Kelowna Rockets, Lethbridge Hurricanes, Medicine Hat Tigers, and Spokane Chiefs - have officially submitted their formal written bids in an effort to secure the hosting rights for the 2026 Memorial Cup.

The five WHL clubs vying to host the 2026 Memorial Cup represent the largest number of CHL teams bidding for the event since six Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League franchises sought to host the 2009 Memorial Cup.

“We are excited to have received bids from five outstanding WHL franchises to host this event in 2026, said CHL president Dan MacKenzie in a statement. "Featuring the best junior hockey teams in the world, the Memorial Cup is a world-class event that provides a host city with a unique opportunity to both showcase its community and create an impactful legacy that can be felt for years after the event.

"With five bidding WHL cities, it is clear the interest is high in hosting this one-of-a-kind tournament and we can’t wait to identify which WHL team will have that privilege in 2026.”

All five franchises from the WHL were required to submit their bid documents ahead of last Friday’s deadline. They will now be asked to formally present their bid before a selection committee in the weeks to come. Each of the bids will be evaluated based on four categories: business operations, local atmosphere/community engagement, event logistics, and hockey operations. Following the evaluation process, the winning bid is tentatively scheduled to be announced by the end of December.

“The WHL is excited to have five Clubs vying for the opportunity to host the 2026 Memorial Cup, said WHL commissioner Dan Near in a statement. "The tremendous interest from our five Clubs is indicative of competitive balance on and off the ice within the WHL. Memorial Cups hosted by WHL Clubs are some of the most memorable and entertaining in recent memory and we are eager to deliver that same western hospitality once again in 2026. We look forward to the bid review process and wish the best of luck to the Brandon Wheat Kings, Kelowna Rockets, Lethbridge Hurricanes, Medicine Hat Tigers, and Spokane Chiefs.”

Next year’s 2025 Memorial Cup will take place in Rimouski, Québec from May 22 to June 1, 2025 - the return of the CHL’s championship event to the province of Québec for what will be the first time in 10 years.