A former Peterborough Petes billet parent was arrested in the Ontario city on Feb. 21 and has been charged with sexual exploitation, making sexually explicit material available to a person under 18 years of age, and making obscene matter, according to court records obtained by TSN.

According to the records, the billet “while in a position of trust or authority towards [a Petes player] was in a relationship with [a Petes player] that was exploitive.”

The records say the billet between Feb. 1 and March 31, 2023, made available and distributed sexually explicit material to a person under the age of 18 and that the billet parent made “an obscene picture, to wit: a digital image,” contrary to the Criminal Code.

There is a publication ban on any information that might identify a witness or complainant in the case. The documents say that the billet was released after posting a $5,000 bond and that their next court date is March 19.

A person familiar with the matter told TSN that the person who has been charged was a billet during the 2022-23 season and this season before the Ontario Hockey League team removed a player from their home.

Neither the Petes nor the Peterborough Police Service have responded to repeated requests for comment.

Sexual exploitation, making sexually explicit material available to a minor, and making obscene matter are all hybrid offences, said Alison Craig, a defence lawyer who is not involved in the case. That means a Crown attorney will have the discretion to choose whether to proceed with the charges summarily or as indictable offences. Summary offences are less serious than indictable ones.

Sexual exploitation carries a minimum sentence of 90 days in jail if the Crown proceeds summarily and a maximum jail term of two years less a day. The minimum penalty for an indictable sexual exploitation charge is one year in jail. The maximum penalty is 14 years in prison.