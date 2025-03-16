Gavin McKenna put on a show on Saturday night, recording three goals and seven points in the Medicine Hat Tigers' 7-3 victory over the Red Deer Rebels to extend his Canadian Hockey League-leading point-streak to 38 games.

The 17-year phenom already surpassed Connor Bedard and Logan Stankoven (35 games) for the longest point streak in modern Western Hockey League history on March 7 and surpassed Sidney Crosby for the second-longest point streak in the CHL since the year 2000 on Saturday night.

McKenna only trails Alexander Radulov, who holds the longest CHL point streak this century at 50 games. The record for the all-time longest point-streak in WHL history is set by Jeff Nelson of the Prince Albert Raiders at 56 during the 1990-91 campaign.

The 6-foot winger recorded 28 goals and 92 points during this stretch and has only been held off the scoreboard three times this season.

He sits second in WHL scoring this season with 37 goals and 121 points, four points behind Spokane Chiefs forward Andrew Cristall with two games remaining in the regular season.

McKenna's seven-point night also set a new career high in the WHL after previously recording two six-point games earlier this season.

The Whitehorse, Yukon native is no stranger to being a part of the history books after becoming the third-fastest player in modern WHL history to record 200 points after doing it in only 118 games.

He also recorded 20 points at the 2024 IIHF Under-18 World Championship to set a new Canadian record en route to a gold medal.

McKenna is eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft and is the early favourite to be drafted in the top spot.

The Tigers sit at the top of both the Eastern Conference and Central Division with a 45-17-4 record, two points ahead of the Calgary Hitmen, who have two games in hand.