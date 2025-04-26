Medicine Hat Tigers forward Gavin McKenna recorded five assists in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Lethbridge Hurricanes, extending his point streak to 51 games dating back to November 6, 2024, the longest point Canadian Hockey League Point streak in 21st century.

McKenna passed former Quebec Remparts forward Alexander Radulov, who recorded points in 50 straight games in the 2005-06 season.

The five assists recorded by the Whitehorse, Yukon, native were the most he's recorded in a WHL single game.

McKenna, already projected to be the top pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, has scored goals and tallied points at an incredible pace.

Since beginning the streak on Nov. 6, McKenna has totaled 39 goals and 90 assists for 129 points in 51 games.

The 17-year-old finished the regular season with 41 goals and 129, good for third in CHL scoring behind Saginaw Spirit forward Michael Misa (134 points) and Spokane Chiefs forward Andrew Cristall (132 points).

“We’re talking about the best junior player in Canada,” says TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button. “I don’t toss around the title of ‘best junior player in Canada’ softly, it’s not hyperbole. He’s the best junior player in Canada. When you have that type of star power and ability to impact the game, it’s beyond impressive.”



