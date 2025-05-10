MEDICINE HAT - Bryce Pickford's goal early in the first period stood as the eventual winner as the Medicine Hat Tigers beat the Spokane Chiefs 4-1 on Friday in Game 1 of the Western Hockey League's final.

Andrew Basha scored 54 seconds into the game and Pickford struck less than six minutes later as Medicine Hat built an early lead.

Ethan Neutens added an insurance goal in the third and Tanner Molendyk put the puck into an empty net.

Harrison Meneghin made 36 saves for the win in the Tigers' net. Gavin McKenna picked up two assists in the victory.

Berkly Catton scored 4:44 into the third period for Spokane.

Chiefs goaltender Dawson Cowan stopped 18-of-21 shots.

Game 2 is in Medicine Hat on Sunday.

Medicine Hat didn't score on its two power plays but Spokane was 1 for 4.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2025.