Gavin McKenna and the Western Hockey League champion Medicine Hat Tigers look for their second win at the Memorial Cup in Rimouski, Que., as they take on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League champion Moncton Wildcats on Monday.

A win for Medicine Hat would allow them to keep pace with the London Knights, who have won their opening two games, setting up a showdown between the two clubs on Tuesday for the right to advance straight to the Memorial Cup Final.

Medicine Hat opened the tournament on Friday with a narrow 5-4 victory over the host Rimouski Oceanic that saw Florida Panthers prospect Hunter St. Martin score the winner with 2:41 remaining in the third period.

The Oceanic took a pair of one-goal leads at different points in the game but the Tigers were able to fight back each time.

“That was one of the hardest teams we’ve played all year,” McKenna said after the game. “We had guys selling out all game, guys were blocking shots at the end of the game. I think it shows how bad we wanted it.”

McKenna added to his playoff lore this season with a goal and an assist while WHL Playoff MVP Bryce Pickford recorded a pair of goals.

McKenna's two points are his first of the Memorial Cup and he now has 10 goals and 40 points in 17 postseason games, including the WHL playoffs.

"There's no stage that's going to be too bright for McKenna," TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button said post game. "He's literally in the moment and those moments are special. He's got magic in his game."

Minnesota Wild draft pick Ryder Ritchie also scored for the Tigers while captain Oasiz Wiesblatt added three assists.

Harrison Meneghin picked up the victory despite allowing four goals on 24 shots.

The Tampa Bay Lightning prospect has been a rock for Medicine Hat throughout the playoffs, going 14-1 on their run to the Ed Chynoweth Cup finishing second in the WHL with a 2.35 goals-against average to go along with a .906 save percentage.

Moncton comes into Tuesday’s game after suffering a hard-luck 3-2 loss to the Ontario Hockey League champion Knights in overtime on Saturday.

Goaltender Mathis Rousseau had to stand on his head with the Wildcats outshot 48-29 in the match, including a 16-3 shots deficit in the third period. The Wildcats came back from a pair of one-goal deficits to push it to overtime.

"Rousseau just kept making the saves time after time," said Button postgame. "When you get that type of goaltending, teams know that one shot can reward that goaltender with the win because of his superb play.

"In the end, he could only do what he was capable of doing but he did it at an exceptional level [on Saturday evening]."

Rousseau was acquired by the Wildcats at the trade deadline from the Halifax Mooseheads to shore up a goaltending tandem that includes first-year goalie Rudy Guimond.

The two goaltenders have split time throughout the QMJHL playoffs but a starter has not yet been named ahead of Monday's game.

Rousseau went 8-2 in the QMJHL playoffs with a 2.53 GAA and .915 save percentage while Guimond went 8-1 with a 2.25 and .916 save percentage but had to be pulled from his last start after allowing three goals on eight shots.

Calgary Flames prospect Etienne Morin and Lightning draft pick Dyllan Gill both scored for Moncton while forward Alex Mercier had a pair of assists.

