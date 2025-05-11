MEDICINE HAT - Berkly Catton had two goals and an assist, and the visiting Spokane Chiefs scored four times in the first period en route to a 6-2 win over the Medicine Hat Tigers at Co-op Place on Sunday to tie the best-of-seven Western Hockey League championship series at a game apiece.

The matchup also marked the end of Tigers star Gavin McKenna's CHL-record 54-game point streak as the 17-year-old phenom was a minus-3 with three shots on goal in the loss.

Rasmus Ekstrom, Shea Van Olm, Owen Martin and Mathis Preston also scored for the Chiefs, who lost Friday's opener 4-1. Andrew Cristall chipped in with two assists.

Cayden Lindstrom and Bryce Pickford scored for the Tigers, who trailed 4-1 after the first period and 4-2 heading into the third.

The Chiefs, who outshot the Tigers 25-20, went 0-for-2 on the power play. The Tigers were 1-for-4.

Game 3 is Tuesday in Spokane, Wash. Games 4 (Wednesday) and 5 (Friday) are also in Spokane, with Games 6 and 7, if necessary, back in Medicine Hat.

