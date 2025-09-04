The Guelph Storm and Kitchener Rangers are the two finalists to host the 2027 Memorial Cup, the Canadian Hockey League announced on Thursday.

The two finalists were elected by a five-member committee that will also be responsible for selecting the eventual winner.

"The Memorial Cup is the toughest trophy to win in amateur sport, and few markets reflect the history and passion for junior hockey more than Guelph and Kitchener," CHL president Dan MacKenzie said in a statement. "Both communities are defined by devoted fan bases and a deep-rooted tradition in our game, and each have played an important role in shaping junior hockey's history.

"The Memorial Cup continues to be a celebration of hockey excellence, community, spirit, and national pride, and we are confident that either city would provide a fitting and exceptional stage for the 2027 tournament."

The Kingston Frontenacs and Niagara IceDogs were also among the teams bidding to host the tournament.

Kitchener is no stranger to hosting junior hockey's signature event, hosting four times (1962, 1975, 1984, and 2008). The Rangers have competed in the tournament six different times and ended up as champions in 1982 and 2003.

Guelph has only hosted the tournament once, in 2002, and the city also served as a co-host of the tournament with Kitchener and Hamilton in 1962.

The Storm have made six appearances at the Memorial Cup but have never won the ultimate prize. Two teams have represented Guelph in Memorial Cup victories with the Guelph Biltmore Mad Hatters winning in 1952 and the Guelph Platers taking home the victory in 1986.

The CHL most recently hosted their marquee event from Rimouski, Que., last season that saw the London Knights join the Cornwall Royals, Kamloops Blazers, and Windsor Spitfires as the only clubs to capture three Memorial Cups in their history. They defeated projected 2026 NHL prospect Gavin McKenna and the Medicine Hat Tigers 4-1 in the final.

The 2026 Memorial Cup is set to be hosted by the Western Hockey League's Kelowna Rockets, who last hosted the event in 2004 where they won the title on home ice. They were previously selected to host the 2020 Memorial Cup, which had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kelowna has appeared in the Memorial Cup five times, winning the championship once.