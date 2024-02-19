Halifax, Moncton set for heavyweight QMJHL showdown Monday on TSN+

The Halifax Mooseheads and Moncton Wildcats clash in a battle between the top two teams in the Maritimes Division of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League on Monday.

Subscribe to watch the Mooseheads battle the Wildcats LIVE at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on TSN+, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

This is the second half of a home-and-home series after the Wildcats defeated the Mooseheads 8-2 on Sunday afternoon from the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax.

Forwards Miles Mueller and Julius Sumpf starred offensively for Moncton, recording two goals each while Preston Lounsbury had three assists.

Adam Fortier-Gendron, Thomas Auger, Vincent Collard, and Olivier Boutin also scored for the Wildcats.

Peter Reynolds and Liam Kilfoil picked up goals for the Mooseheads.

Jacob Steinman secured the victory after making 20 saves and now has a 20-13-4 record on the season with a .901 save percentage and 3.27 goals-against average.

Canadian World Junior star Mathis Rousseau gave up six goals in the loss.

He is second in the league with a .923 save percentage and also owns a 2.31 goals-against average to go along with his 24-5-4 record.

The Wildcats sit third in the Eastern Conference with a 30-17-6 record but are eight points back of the Mooseheads for top spot in the Maritimes Division.

Winger Yoan Loshing leads the team in scoring with 35 goals and 61 points in 48 games followed by Vincent Collard with 25 goals and 51 points in 53 games.

Moncton is going for their third consecutive win after defeating the Gatineau Olympiques 5-2 on Friday and taking down the Mooseheads on Sunday.

Halifax leads the Maritimes Division with a 33-14-8 record and sit second in the conference behind the QMJHL-leading Baie Comeau Drakkar.

Forward Mathieu Cataford leads the team in scoring and is second in league scoring with 33 goals and 75 points in 53 games this season.

The Vegas Golden Knights forward has been on a cold streak, only registering one point in his last five games.

Czechia World Junior Markus Vidicek is tied for fifth in QMJHL scoring with 36 goals and 68 points in 51 games.

Halifax will be without star forward Jordan Dumais on Monday, who is out after undergoing lower abdominal surgery on Jan. 11.

The Columbus Blue Jackets prospect has 16 goals and 47 points in 21 games this season.

The Mooseheads have lost back-to-back games for the first time since Jan. 18 after a 5-3 loss to the Cape Breton Eagles on Friday and Sunday's loss to the Wildcats.

Halfax and Moncton have split the season series 3-3 so far in 2023-24 with the two clubs facing off three more times this season.