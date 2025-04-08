DRUMMONDVILLE - Jacob Steinman's 38-save shutout led the Halifax Mooseheads to a 2-0 Game 7 win over the Drummondville Voltigeurs on Tuesday in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League playoff action.

Carlos Händel and Liam Kilfoil, with an empty-net goal, provided the offence for Halifax, which advanced to the second round of the post-season.

Louis-Félix Charrois stopped 21-of-22 shots for Drummondville, which forced a Game 7 with a 6-0 win in Game 6 on Monday.

The Mooseheads were the worst regular-season team at 48 points entering the QMJHL playoffs, being ninth in the 10-team Western Conference. The Voltigeurs were the No. 1 seed in the eight-team Eastern Conference with 86 points.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2025.