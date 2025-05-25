RIMOUSKI - Jacob Julien's goal at 14:53 of the third period off a slick three-way passing play snapped a 1-1 tie and lifted the unbeaten London Knights to a 3-1 victory over the winless Rimouski Oceanic at the 2025 Memorial Cup on Sunday night.

Star forward Easton Cowan beat an Oceanic defender with a nice between the legs deke, passed the puck to a trailing Kasper Halttunen, who quickly passed back across the ice to Julien for a net-front tap-in that easily beat netminder Mathis Langevin.

Henry Brzustewicz and Cowan, with an empty-netter with under two minutes left, also scored for the Ontario Hockey League champions who beat the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League champion Moncton Wildcats 3-2 in overtime on Saturday.

Eriks Mateiko scored a second-period goal for the Oceanic, who lost their tournament opener 5-4 to the Western Hockey League champion Medicine Hat Tigers on Friday.

The Knights outshot the Oceanic 36-29 and went 0-for-1 on the power play. The Oceanic were 0-for-4 with the man advantage.

Knights' netminder Austin Elliott made 28 saves, while Langevin made 33 saves.

The first period was scoreless and the teams were tied 1-1 heading into the third period.

The tournament-host Oceanic will play the Moncton Wildcats on Wednesday needing a win to stay alive in the Memorial Cup hunt.

With the win, the Knights are guaranteed at least a berth in the championship semifinals.

UP NEXT

The Medicine Hat Tigers (1-0) face the Moncton Wildcats (0-1) on Monday, while the Knights (2-0) face the Tigers on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2025.