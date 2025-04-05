SYDNEY - Jakub Milota made a jaw-dropping 84 saves in the second-longest playoff game in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League history to keep the Cape Breton Eagles' season alive Friday.

Angelo Fullerton scored 1:42 into the fifth overtime period as the Eagles edged the Baie-Comeau Drakkar 3-2 in a marathon Game 5 of their first-round series at Centre 200.

The win also cut Baie-Comeau's lead to 3-2 in the best-of-seven matchup.

The game ran for two hours, 21 minutes and 42 seconds. The then-called Hull Olympiques beat the Victoriaville Tigers 3-2 on March 19, 1999, in a game that lasted two hours, 26 minutes and 31 seconds.

Milota's 84 saves were two shy of the QMJHL record set by Tigres netminder Pierre-Luc Therrien on that date in 1999.

Xavier Daigle had a goal and an assist while Lucas Romeo also scored for Cape Breton on Friday.

Lucas Beckman made 54 saves for Baie-Comeau. Raoul Boilard — with an assist — and Matyas Melovsky had goals for the visitors.

Fullerton scored the winner on a partial breakaway, deking around Beckman after a stretch pass from Tomas Lavoie sent him in alone.

—

SAGUENÉENS 5 TITAN 1

(Saguenéens win best-of-seven series 4-1)

BATHURST, N.B. — Emmanuel Vermette scored twice as the Chicoutimi Saguenéens downed Acadie-Bathurst Titan 5-1 to advance to the second round.

The loss marked an end in the QMJHL for the Titan. After 27 seasons in Bathurst, the franchise is moving to St. John's as the Newfoundland Regiment.

Maxim Massé had a goal and three assists while Thomas Desruisseaux added a goal and two assists for Chicoutimi.

Alex Huang also scored and Saguenéens goaltender Raphaël Précourt saved 24 of 25 shots at K.C. Irving Regional Centre.

Alexandre Lallier replied for Acadie-Bathurst. Titan netminder Joshua Fleming kicked out 27 of 32 shots.

—

HUSKIES 8 OLYMPIQUES 4

(Huskies win best-of-seven series 4-1)

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Antonin Verreault had two goals and two assists as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies thumped the Gatineau Olympiques to advance to the second round of the playoffs.

Verreault's second goal gave the Huskies a 6-1 lead eight minutes into the second period of Game 5 at Aréna Glencore.

Bill Zonnon, Ty Higgins and Lars Steiner each had a goal and two assists while Benjamin Brunelle, Samuel Beauchemin and Samuel Rousseau also scored for Rouyn-Noranda.

Huskies netminder Samuel Meloche saved 14 of 18 shots before Zach Pelletier replaced him in goal with 6:35 remaining. Pelletier saved 4 of 4 shots.

Jan Golicic, William-Alexis Tremblay, Nicholas Petrut and Maxim Dubé replied with goals for Gatineau.

Olympiques netminder Iain Wintle stopped only 6 of 11 shots before getting the hook 1:57 into the second period. Xavier Delisle saved 20 of 23 in relief.

---

CATARACTES 5 FOREURS 2

(Cataractes win best-of-seven series 4-1)

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Matvei Gridin scored twice as the Shawinigan Cataractes defeated the Val-d'Or Foreurs to win their first-round series.

Chad Lygitsakos, Kody Dupuis and Yoan Loshing also scored for Shawinigan. Cataractes goaltender Mathys Fernandez saved 35 of 37 shots.

Philippe Veilleux and Noah Reinhart replied for Val-d'Or. Foreurs goaltender Émile Beaunoyer saved 27 of 31 shots.

---

PHOENIX 2 ARMADA 1

(Phoenix win best-of-seven series 4-1)

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Hugo Primeau scored the winner at 6:42 in overtime to help the Sherbrooke Phoenix win their first-round series against the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada.

Hugo Primeau and Mavrick Lachance also scored for Sherbrooke. Phoenix netminder Linards Feldbergs stopped 33 of 34 shots.

Mateo Nobert replied for Blainville-Boisbriand. Armada goaltender Vincent Gladu stopped 25 of 27 shots.

MOOSEHEADS 4 VOLTIGEURS 2

(Mooseheads lead best-of-seven series 3-2)

HALIFAX — Brady Schultz had a goal and two assists as the Halifax Mooseheads topped the Drummondville Voltigeurs.

Lincoln Waugh, Braeden MacPhee and Liam Kilfoil also scored for Halifax. Mooseheads goaltender Jacob Steinman stopped 29 of 31 shots.

Ethan Gauthier and Yoan Tassé replied for Drummondville. Voltigeurs netminder Louis-Félix Charrois stopped 18 of 21 shots.

—

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2025.