OSHAWA - Kasper Halttunen scored three goals, Easton Cowan had two goals and an assist, and the visiting London Knights held on to beat the Oshawa Generals 7-5 in Ontario Hockey League playoff action at the Tribute Communities Centre on Monday.

Jacob Julien and Jesse Nurmi also scored for the Knights, who take a 2-1 lead in the OHL's best-of-seven championship series. Sam O'Reilly added two assists.

Owen Griffin, Luca D'Amato, Colby Barlow and Luke Torrance scored for the Generals, who will host Game 4 on Tuesday. Luca Marrelli chipped in with three assists.

The Knights led 2-0 after the first period and took a 5-1 lead into the third.

The Generals outshot the Knights 36-27 and went 1-for-5 on the power play. The Knights were 0-for-2 with the man advantage.

The Generals opened the series with a 4-2 road win on Thursday, but the Knights bounced back with a 5-2 win in Saturday's second game to salvage a split at home.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2025.