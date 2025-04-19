BARRIE - Kashawn Aitcheson scored 9:57 into overtime to lift the Barrie Colts to a pivotal 2-1 Ontario Hockey League playoff victory over the visiting Kingston Frontenacs on Saturday night at Sadlon Arena.

Dalyn Wakely also scored for the Colts, who grabbed a 3-2 lead in the second-round, best-of-seven series. Game 6 is Sunday in Kingston, Ont.

Cedrick Guindon scored for the Frontenacs, who were outshot 44-28, and 3-1 in overtime. Kingston netminder Charlie Schenkel made 42 saves, while Sam Hillebrandt stopped 27 shots for Barrie.

The Frontenacs went 0-for-5 on the power play, while the Colts were 0-for-3.

The Frontenacs led 1-0 after the first period, but the teams were tied 1-1 heading into the third.

Elsewhere in the OHL playoffs on Saturday:

---

GENERALS 3 BULLDOGS 2

(Generals lead second-round, best-of-seven series 3-2)

BRANTFORD, Ont. — Andrew Gibson's goal at 4:08 of the third period snapped a 2-2 tie and lifted the visiting Oshawa Generals to a 3-2 victory over the Brantford Bulldogs.

Beckett Sennecke scored twice for the Generals, who grabbed a 3-2 lead in the second-round, best-of-seven series. Luca Marrelli pitched in with two assists. Game 6 is Sunday in Oshawa, Ont.

Jake O'Brien and Cole Brown scored for the Bulldogs, who outshot the visitors 34-31. The Bulldogs led 1-0 after the first period and the teams were tied 2-2 heading into the third.

The Generals went 2-for-2 on the power play, while the Bulldogs were 1-for-5.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2025.