Troy Mann is headed back behind the bench.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports the former Belleville Senators head coach is joining the Kingston Frontenacs in the same role.

The move comes a day after the team fired Luca Caputi.

Mann, 51, was fired by the Senators this past February. In 289 games with the team, Mann had a record of 150-117-15-7. The native of Campbellton, NB also had coaching stints in the ECHL, West Coast Hockey League and Central Hockey League over the course of his career.

Caputi, 35, was in his third season with the Frontenacs. After a conference semis appearance in 2022, the team missed the playoffs last season. Through 11 games of the current campaign, Kingston is 4-7.

The Toronto native appeared in 35 NHL games as a player over three seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Toronto Maple Leafs.