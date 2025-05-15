LONDON - The London Knights are back-to-back Ontario Hockey League champions.

Kasper Halttunen scored twice as London topped the Oshawa Generals 5-2 in Game 5 of the championship series Thursday, helping the Knights capture the J. Ross Robertson Cup and book their ticket to the Memorial Cup.

Sam O'Reilly and Easton Cowan both had a goal and an assist while Landon Sim also scored for London.

Sam Dickinson and Jacob Julien added two assists apiece. Knights goaltender Austin Elliott saved 32 of 34 shots.

Andrew Gibson and Beckett Sennecke replied for Oshawa. Generals goaltender Jacob Oster saved 20 of 24 shots.

Halttunen was named OHL playoff MVP after producing 15 goals and six assists in 17 games. The 19-year-old Finn became the first import player in league history to earn the honour.

London joins Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League finalists Moncton and Rimouski — this year's host — in the Memorial Cup.

The Western Hockey League champion still needs to be determined with Medicine Hat leading Spokane 3-1 in the final.

The Knights lost 4-3 to the Saginaw Spirit in last year's Memorial Cup final.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2025.