The 2024 Memorial Cup continues with a matchup between the London Knights and Moose Jaw Warriors tonight on TSN.

Easton Cowan and his London Knights battle it out against Jagger Firkus and the Moose Jaw Warriors at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT.

London won their opening game of the Memorial Cup over the Drummondville Voltigeurs by a score of 4-0, thanks to a two-goal effort from forward Ruslan Gazizov. Defenceman Oliver Bonk recorded a goal and an assist as well in the big win for the Knights.

Goalie Michael Simpson was outstanding for London, making 31 saves in the shutout victory.

Head coach Dale Hunter will look for his team to improve their record to 2-0, just one win away from reaching the final.

Moose Jaw’s opening game saw them trail 4-0 at the 9:04 mark in the second period against the Saginaw Spirit, before two quick goals from Brandon Yager and Denton Mateychuk cut the deficit in half.

Yager would add another to make it a 4-3 game, before Saginaw’s Josh Bloom scored at the start of the third period.

Matthew Savoie would pull Moose Jaw back to within a goal late in the game, but the comeback bid ultimately came up short in the 5-4 loss.

The Warriors (0-1) will need a win tonight if they are to compete for a spot in the final.