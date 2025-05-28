London Knights forward Ryder Boulton has been suspended one game for a pregame warmup violation against the Medicine Hat Tigers on Tuesday, the CHL announced.

The Knights were also fined $2,000 for the violation.

Boulton will serve his suspension during Friday’s Memorial Cup semifinal.

The Tigers were also fined $1,000 for a pregame warmup violation stemming from the same game.

The Knights were previously fined for warmup violations during their opening contest of the tournament against the Moncton Wildcats and were warned that further incidents would result in suspensions for the player or players involved.