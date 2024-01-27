Luke McNamara and Jacob Battaglia scored two goals apiece to power the Kingston Frontenacs to a 10-0 victory over the Niagara Icedogs in an Ontario Hockey League game Friday night.

Ethan Miedema, Adam Cavallin, Quinton Burns, Jakub Chromiak, Jax Dubois and Nathan Poole had the other goals for Kingston (21-21-1-0). Goaltender Kyle Downey stopped 13 shots for the shutout.

In other action, it was: Soo Greyhounds 4, Kitchener Rangers 2; Flint Firebirds 3, Mississauga Steelheads 2 in overtime; Guelph Storm 3, Sarnia Sting 2 in overtime; Sudbury Wolves 5, North Bay Battalion 4 in overtime; Oshawa Generals 6, Erie Otters 5; and Peterborough Petes 3, London Knights 2 in a shootout.

Meanwhile, Charlie Robertson stopped 42 shots for Niagara (12-26-5-1).

Greyhounds 4, Rangers 2

At Sault Ste Marie, Ont., Gavin Hayes scored twice to lead the Greyhounds (30-12-2-1). Matthew Virgilio and Marco Mignosa had the other goals while Charlie Schenkel stopped 26 shots. Matthew Sop and Eduard Sale replied for Kitchener (30-14-2-0).

Firebirds 3, Steelheads 2 (OT)

At Mississauga, Ont., Nolan Dann's overtime goal secured the victory for Flint (18-23-2-1). Jimmy Lombardi and Roberto Mancini scored in regulation while goaltender Nathan Day stopped 24 shots. Dean Loukus and Jack Van Volsen had the goals for the Steelheads (22-18-4-0).

Storm 3, Sting 2 (OT)

At Guelph, Ont., Jett Luchanko scored in the extra session to give the Storm (24-16-2-1) the win. Max Namestnikov and Braeden Bowman had the other goals. Kai Schwindt and Marko Sikic scored for Sarnia (17-25-2-0).

Wolves 5, Battalion 4 (OT)

At Sudbury, Ont., Dalibor Dvorský's overtime goal gave the Wolves (25-14-3-2) the victory. Kocha Delic, David Goyette, Quentin Musty and Nathan Villeneuve also scored. Liam Arnsby, Sandis Vilmanis, Dalyn Wakely and Justin Ertel replied for North Bay (22-15-6-2).

Generals 6, Otters 5

At Oshawa, Ont., Stuart Rolofs' second goal of the game in the third period proved to be the winner for the Generals (23-16-3-1). Rasmus Kumpulainen also scored twice while Dylan Roobroeck and Calum Ritchie added the others. Alex Messier, Dylan Edwards, Sam Alfano, Ondrej Molnar and Pano Fimis scored for Erie (20-19-4-0).

Petes 3, Knights 2 (SO)

At London, Ont., Braydon McCallum scored the lone goal of the shootout to earn Peterborough (16-23-4-1) the narrow win. McCallum and Brody Partridge scored in regulation for the winners while Easton Rye stopped 46 shots. Easton Cowan and Ruslan Gazizov scored for London (31-11-0-2).

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2024.