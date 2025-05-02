RIMOUSKI - Mael Lavigne scored 17:59 into overtime as the Rimouski Oceanic beat the Shawinigan Cataractes 3-2 in Game 5 of their Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League semifinal series.

Rimouski leads the best-of-seven series 3-2.

Alexandre Blais and Eriks Mateiko scored in regulation time for the Oceanic.

Goaltender William Lacelle made 39 saves for the win.

Cole Chandler and Matvei Gridin replied for Shawinigan as Mathys Fernandez stopped 53 shots.

Rimouski was 1 for 6 on the power play and Shawinigan couldn't connect on its four man advantages.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 2, 2025.