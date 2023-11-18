Vidicek plays hero as Mooseheads top Isles
CHARLOTTETOWN — Markus Vidicek had the lone goal of the shootout as the Halifax Mooseheads defeated the Charlottetown Islanders 4-3 on Friday night.
Vidicek scored in the final minute of regulation time to tie the game.
ARMADA 4 FOREURS 2
VAL-D'OR - Xavier Sarrasin scored a goal and an assist as the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada topped the Val-D'Or Foreurs.
James Swan, Xavier Villeneuve and Justin Carbonneau had the other goals for Blainville-Boisbriand.
PHŒNIX 2 REMPARTS 1
QUÉBEC - Jakub Hujer knocked in the game-winning goal at 4:17 in the second period as the Phœnix edged the Remparts.
Olivier Dubois also scored for Sherbrooke.
HUSKIES 3 VOLTIGEURS 0
ROUYN-NORANDA - William Rousseau made 22 saves for the shutout as Rouyn-Noranda downed Drummondville 3-0.
Bill Zonnon, Andrei Loshko and Louis-Philippe Fontaine scored.
TIGRES 5 CATARACTES 0
VICTORIAVILLE - Nathan Darveau earned the shutout as Victoriaville downed Shawinigan 5-0.
Darveau saved all 33 shots.
SEA DOGS 3 SAGUENÉENS 2
CHICOUTIMI - Vince Élie scored at 0:37 of overtime as the Sea Dogs edged the Saguenéens.
Sea Dogs netminder Justin Robinson saved 29 of 31 shots.
This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2023.