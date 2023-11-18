CHARLOTTETOWN — Markus Vidicek had the lone goal of the shootout as the Halifax Mooseheads defeated the Charlottetown Islanders 4-3 on Friday night.

Vidicek scored in the final minute of regulation time to tie the game.

ARMADA 4 FOREURS 2

VAL-D'OR - Xavier Sarrasin scored a goal and an assist as the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada topped the Val-D'Or Foreurs.

James Swan, Xavier Villeneuve and Justin Carbonneau had the other goals for Blainville-Boisbriand.

PHŒNIX 2 REMPARTS 1

QUÉBEC - Jakub Hujer knocked in the game-winning goal at 4:17 in the second period as the Phœnix edged the Remparts.

Olivier Dubois also scored for Sherbrooke.

HUSKIES 3 VOLTIGEURS 0

ROUYN-NORANDA - William Rousseau made 22 saves for the shutout as Rouyn-Noranda downed Drummondville 3-0.

Bill Zonnon, Andrei Loshko and Louis-Philippe Fontaine scored.

TIGRES 5 CATARACTES 0

VICTORIAVILLE - Nathan Darveau earned the shutout as Victoriaville downed Shawinigan 5-0.

Darveau saved all 33 shots.

SEA DOGS 3 SAGUENÉENS 2

CHICOUTIMI - Vince Élie scored at 0:37 of overtime as the Sea Dogs edged the Saguenéens.

Sea Dogs netminder Justin Robinson saved 29 of 31 shots.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2023.