HALIFAX — Mathis Rousseau stopped 25 shots to lead the Halifax Mooseheads to a 4-0 win over the Charlottetown Islanders in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action Friday night.

Mathieu Cataford led the way offensively for Halifax (29-11-6-1) with two goals. Lou-Felix Denis and Dylan MacKinnon also scored for the winners.

In other action, it was: Cape Breton Eagles 4, Moncton Wildcats 3; Acadie-Bathurst Titan 4, Sherbrooke Phoenix 2; Rimouski Oceanic 3, Val-d'Or Foreurs 2 in overtime; Chicoutimi Sagueneens 5, Baie-Comeau Drakkar 1; Shawinigan Cataractes 5, Saint John Sea Dogs 3; Drummondville Voltigeurs 5, Gatineau Olympiques 4 in overtime; and Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 5, Victoriaville Tigres 4.

Aksels Ozols stopped 19 shots for Charlottetown (18-24-2-2).

Eagles 4, Wildcats 3

At Sydney, N.S., Cam Squires scored twice, including the winner in overtime, to lead the way for Cape Breton (25-19-1-1). Jacob Newcombe and Lucas Romeo had the other goals. Yoan Loshing, with two, and Cooper Cormier replied for Moncton (26-11-3-3).

Titan 4, Phoenix 2

At Bathurst, N.B., the Titan (21-20-2-2) scored all of their goals in the third period to secure the victory. Milo Roelens, Harry Clements, Igor Mburanumwe and Blake Pilgrim-Edwards had the goals. Israel Mianscum and Chad Bellemare scored for Sherbrooke (20-19-1-4).

Oceanic 3, Foreurs 2 (OT)

At Val-d'Or, Que., Quinn Kennedy scored in overtime to secure the win for Rimouski (24-19-3-0). Spencer Gill and Jacob Mathieu had the other goals while goaltender William Lacelle stopped 21 shots. Thomas Larouche scored twice for the Foreurs (12-27-3-2).

Sagueneens 5, Drakkar 1

At Baie-Comeau, Que., Emile Guité scored three times for Chicoutimi (19-21-4-3). Maxim Masse and Nathan Lecompte also had goal while netminder Remi Delafontaine stopped 34 shots. Isaac Dufort replied for the Drakkar (37-7-2-0).

Cataractes 5, Sea Dogs 3

At Shawinigan, Que., Reece Peitzsche had a goal and two assists to pace the Cataractes (20-22-2-1). Vince Elie, Felix Lacerte, Eli Baillargeon and Jiri Klima also scored. Coen Miller, Eriks Mateiko and Drew Elliott had the goals for Saint John (15-24-3-3).

Voltigeurs 5, Olympiques 4 (OT)

At Gatineau, Que., Alexis Gendron scored twice, including the overtime winner, for Drummondville (31-9-4-1). Mikael Huchette, with two, and Vsevolod Komarov had the other goals. Justin Boisselle, Nathan Levesque, William Labranche and Sander Wold scored for the Olympiques (15-26-3-2).

Armada 5, Tigres 4

At Boisbriand, Que., Jonathan Fauchon's third-period goal proved to be the winner for the Armada (19-20-4-0). Mateo Nobert, with two, Eliot Ogonowski and Justin Carbonneau also scored. Justin Larose and Maxime Pellerin had two goals each for Victoriaville (29-11-3-0).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2024.