SPOKANE - Bryce Pickford had two goals and one assist in leading the Medicine Hat Tigers past the Spokane Chiefs 5-2 on Wednesday in the Western Hockey League championship series.

Hunter St. Martin, Ryder Ritchie and Liam Ruck also scored for Medicine Hat, which now leads the best-of-seven series 3-1 and is one win away from a league title and a trip to the Memorial Cup in Rimouski, Que.

Harrison Meneghin made 28 saves.

Shea Van Olm and Assanali Sarkenov replied for Spokane. Dawson Cowan stopped 29 shots.

Tied at 1-1 entering the second period, Pickford kick-started a run of three unanswered goals with consecutive power-play markers. The Tigers outscored the Chiefs 4-1 in the middle frame.

