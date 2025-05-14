SPOKANE - Cayden Lindstrom and Hunter St. Martin each had a goal and assist, Harrison Meneghin made 28 saves, and the visiting Medicine Hat Tigers whipped the Spokane Chiefs 6-0 in Western Hockey League playoff action at Veterans Memorial Arena on Tuesday night.

Kadon McCann, Liam Ruck, Andrew Basha and Bryce Pickford also scored for the Tigers, who grabbed a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven WHL Championship series. Oasiz Wiesblatt chipped in with two assists.

The Tigers opened the series Friday with a 4-1 win at home, but the Chiefs bounced back in Game 2 with a 6-2 victory to earn the split in Alberta.

The Tigers, who outshot the hosts 45-28, led 2-0 after the first period and took a 4-0 lead into the third.

The Tigers went 1-for-3 on the power play, while the Chiefs were 0-for-3 with the man advantage.

Game 4 is Wednesday in Spokane.

