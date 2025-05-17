SPOKANE - Hunter St. Martin scored a goal and an assist as the Medicine Hat Tigers doubled the Spokane Chiefs 4-2 on Friday to win the Western Hockey League championship.

Medicine Hat won the best-of-seven final for the Ed Chynoweth Cup 4-1

Bryce Pickford, Gavin McKenna and Niilopekka Muhonen also scored for Medicine Hat.

Goaltender Harrison Meneghin made 34 saves for the win in net.

The Tigers will be the WHL's representative in the Memorial Cup, Canada's national major junior championship.

Assanali Sarkenov and Andrew Cristall replied for Spokane, while goaltender Dawson Cowan stopped 32 of 35 shots.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2025.